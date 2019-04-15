Afterglow Kennels, LLC Celebrates AKC Breeder of Merit Advanced Level Designation "Silver"

GRANVILLE, Ohio, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Afterglow Kennels, LLC, a breeder of Scottish Terriers and Sealyham Terriers, announced it has been awarded The American Kennel Club's "Silver Level Breeder of Merit" designation for Scottish Terriers as they reached the milestone of 25 or more AKC-registered Champions bred by Afterglow Kennels after already being the first breeder to earn the "Bronze Level" distinction for both breeds.

Principal owner Lisa Inman Lee with two of her prized Sealyhams Four of Afterglow's Scottish Terrier puppies at home in Granville, Ohio

On receiving the award, Principal Owner Lisa Inman Lee said, "I am so proud to have reached this level after so many years breeding and showing dogs. I have to give credit to so many Afterglow Forever Families that have purchased dogs from us and taken on the demands of time, money and effort with their Afterglow dogs to reach the champion level in conformation and agility. What is so rewarding is how many selected a dog as a companion, but decided to give AKC competitions a try and ended up with a Champion."

Lee continued by saying, "I am grateful for the many mentors that I have learned from over the years as they have taught me and encouraged me so much. I try and practice 'Paying it forward' by mentoring others in grooming, showing and breeding to help these wonderful breeds that have seen a decline in numbers in recent years."

In addition to producing AKC Champion dogs, the Afterglow team works to promote awareness of the terrier breeds with the public, in particular the Sealyham Terrier, once a favorite of the Hollywood set and in particular Alfred Hitchcock, whose cameo in the 1963 movie "The Birds" includes the director's own two personal Sealyham Terriers. Two Afterglow Sealyhams, Cinderella and Rapunzel, appeared in the 2012 Biography film "Hitchcock" with Sir Anthony Hopkins and Dame Helen Mirren.

The Afterglow team reaches out to the public by hosting a "Meet-the-Breed" event at the Columbus Gateway Film Centre's "Hitchcocktober" film festival each October. Also, they help coordinate additional Hitchcock-centered "Meet-the-Breed" events across the country with other Sealyham owners and independent film theater owners looking for a marketing tie-in for their screenings of Hitchcock films by having Hitchcock's favorite breed in attendance. In their hometown of Granville, Ohio, on many Saturday afternoons, they can be found on Main Street with Scotties and Sealys visiting with and educating people about the characteristics of the breeds.

About Afterglow Kennels, LLC: Afterglow Kennels, LLC is a breeder of Scottish Terriers and Sealyham Terriers in Granville, Ohio. With its start in 1993 in Palm Springs, California, Afterglow Kennels, LLC has been committed to producing well-bred puppies with a focus on health and temperament and is a member in good standing with the American Kennel Club and several international clubs. For more information go to www.afterglowkennels.com.

