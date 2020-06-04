Aftermath of the Aquilaria Trees Acquisition Success

HONG KONG, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horrison Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:HRSR) confirms the condition of 1,000 Aquilaria (also known as Agarwood) trees acquired in March 1, 2020 to be healthy and strong. The Aquilaria trees are placed in a nursery facility situated in Penang, Malaysia to maintain their optimal condition and are well secured to prevent damage caused by illegal loggers or wild animals. Plantation managers and workers were hired to monitor the growth and health condition of the Aquilaria trees.

The CEO of HRSR, Mr. Yap expressed his pleasure with the results from the acquisition of the Aquilaria trees thus far. The company is currently working on a comprehensive execution plan to materialize the commercialisation of Agarwoood in all its form and by-products. With skillful interventions of experienced managers, industry experts and farming technology, Mr. Yap is confident that the acquired Aquilaria trees will deliver strong and steady long term value and ultimate growth to the company and its shareholders.

Mr. Yap will seek an independent valuation and assessment of the Aquilaria trees. The valuation aims to provide shareholders with comfort and confidence in the company's future.

Disclaimer: The contents contained herein are for informational purposes only. This is not an investment advice nor should be treated as a substitute for services of a certified financial advisor. Any reliance placed upon the information provided in this document, and the appropriateness of opinions, assumptions and qualifications used, is a matter for the reader's own commercial judgement. The company is in no respects making any guarantee of profits or of protections against loss or realization of any gain from investment made with the company.

The company currently does not have any profits or revenue nor can it confirm that it will have profits or revenue in the future.

Website: www.hrsr.us

