Aftermath Services Announces Coronavirus Cleaning, Remediation, and Disinfection programs for Businesses

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Aftermath Services (AMS), the leading provider of virucidal disinfection, trauma cleaning and biohazard remediation, offers a comprehensive range of Coronavirus-specific virus prevention, preparedness, and disinfection services for businesses. These services are designed to give peace-of-mind to organizations looking to mitigate the risk of infection to their employees and customers alike.

As the leader in biohazard removal, Aftermath Services has expanded their longstanding virucidal disinfectant program to include a Virus Eradication Program specially designed to combat COVID-19 using processes approved by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With Coronavirus officially recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a pandemic, finding a provider with the right expertise to protect you is vital. With a nation-wide presence, Aftermath Services adheres to a higher standard of compliance with federal and state regulations. Organizations across the country can expect fast, reliable, and dependable service.

"When the safety of your workers, customers, and community are on the line, having a trusted partner is key," said Doug Berto, Chief Executive Officer for Aftermath Services. "That's why organizations have relied on Aftermath Services' experience, expertise, and professionalism for over 20 years. With today's growing concerns regarding Coronavirus, we understand the urgency to develop a pandemic response protocol, so we've made it simpler for organizations to protect themselves with our Virus Eradication Programs."

This Virus Eradication Program offers a full suite of response programs:

Plan: Disinfection Assessment Program- Aftermath Services provides proactive planning and evaluation for potential outbreak, allowing you to respond confidently and effectively. Prevention: Preventative Disinfection Program- Aftermath Services provides preventative disinfection using industrial grade chemical agents. Confirmation: Full Service Disinfection Program-Aftermath Services’ trained professionals handle the complete disinfection and remediation of the affected areas for you, giving you the protection and assurance you need. Collaboration: Collaborative Disinfection Program-Aftermath Services’ experts teach your team how to fully disinfect your space and provide you with Aftermath Services’ professional supplies and equipment.

For more information about Aftermath Services' Virus Eradication Program, please visit: https://www.aftermath.com/services/coronavirus-cleaning/

Aftermath Services is the premier provider of virucidal disinfection, trauma cleaning and biohazard remediation, with nearly 50 regional offices and approximately 100 mobile units located across the country. Aftermath Services' trained experts, rapid response capability, and experience make it the clear choice for handling all infectious disease, biohazard and trauma cleanup needs for families, communities and businesses.

