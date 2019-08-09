Afterpay Celebrates Afterpay Day
Top brands offer best deals in time for back-to-school shopping
Aug 09, 2019, 08:51 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay, the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later", announces Afterpay Day, the second biannual two-day sale by top fashion and beauty brands and retailers that offer Afterpay. Just in time for back-to-school shopping, participating Afterpay partners will celebrate Afterpay Day with promotions and discounts across retailers such as NARS Cosmetics, Schutz, APL, Steve Madden, RE/DONE, Tarte Cosmetics, amongst others, from August 14 to 15. Hundreds of offers will be available over 48 hours to celebrate the 2 million+ U.S. active customers1 who have made purchases from retail partners using the Afterpay product.
Launched in the U.S. market just over a year ago, Afterpay is now partnering with, or onboarding, over 6,500 local retailers2, which represent more than 10% of the online fashion and beauty industry in the U.S.3
Nick Molnar, Co-Founder of Afterpay and U.S. CEO, said, "After building tremendous momentum in the U.S. over the last year, we are thrilled to partner with merchants to promote the second biannual Afterpay Day sale to over two million customers who have used the Afterpay service at one of our retail partners. Customers can shop a record amount of amazing deals from the most loved fashion and beauty brands and retailers. Afterpay partners with retailers to create incremental value and to enable them to better serve existing customers and reach new customers. The world's most valuable consumers, the millennial and Gen-Z generations, are quickly moving away from traditional credit."
During the last Afterpay Day sale in March 2019, the business saw over 400 U.S. retail partners participate with an average increase in sales volume of more than 110% over a two-day period, with some retailers generating a 300%+ increase in sales volume.
The Afterpay product offered by retailers allows shoppers to receive products immediately and pay for them in four installments. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest fees or revolving and extended debt.
Afterpay is currently working with leading fashion and beauty online retailers such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anthropologie, DSW, Estée Lauder Group, Forever 21, Levi's, MAC Cosmetics, Steve Madden, and Urban Outfitters, among many others.
About Afterpay Touch Group
Afterpay Touch Group (ATG) is a technology-driven payments company with a mission to support merchants and make purchasing feel great for a global customer base. ATG comprises the Afterpay and Touch products and businesses. Afterpay is driving retail innovation by allowing leading retailers to offer a 'buy now, receive now, pay later' service that does not require any upfront fees or interest. Afterpay currently supports over 4.3 million active customers and approximately 30,600 active retail merchants on-boarded. Touch comprises innovative digital payment businesses servicing major consumer-facing organisations in the telecommunications, health and convenience retail sectors in Australia and overseas. www.afterpay.com
1 Active customers are defined as those that have made a purchase from a retailer using the Afterpay product in the last 12 months
2 Includes active and signed merchants
3 Source: Calculated using data sourced from Euromonitor
SOURCE Afterpay
Share this article