Afterpay Unveils Sustainable Shopping for Earth Month

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spring shopping, Afterpay (ASX:APT) the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later, introduces sustainable shopping to help consumers build a more mindful and eco-friendly wardrobe and give back to the environment.

Starting April 5th, Afterpay is offering its "top-up" program, which allows customers to add $1 donation at check-out to benefit Magpies & Peacock , a non-profit design house that is disrupting the cycle of waste in the fashion industry, and Surfrider , a non-profit environmental organization focused on protecting clean water and healthy beaches. For every donation made, Afterpay will match consumers' donations.

Magpies & Peacock, and Surfrider are leaders in fighting against the cycle of waste. Magpies & Peacocks is dedicated to the collection and sustainable reuse of post-consumer clothing, scrap textiles and accessories diverted from landfill – in order to disrupt the cycle of waste in the fashion industry and mitigate its enormous environmental and social impact. Surfrider is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network.

Sarah-Jayne Smith, CEO of Magpies & Peacocks said: "At Magpies & Peacocks we always ask ourselves how we can look at a solution from the perspective of People, Planet and Profit - how can we tackle something head on sustainably by doing right by it socially, environmentally and economically. It is a mindset we apply to all things, no matter how small - everything from the products we create or buy, and how we teach a skill, through to our carbon footprint as a non-profit organization. It can create a tremendously influential ripple, not only in winning hearts and minds, but in affecting real change. We are thrilled to partner with Afterpay as part of that process and are humbled to be part of their Top Up Donation program."

Live Shopping - Building a Better Wardrobe

Afterpay will launch its first-ever live shopping experience featuring sustainable brands that create a more circular economy with eco-friendly fashion and beauty. Afterpay's sustainable shopping event supports Millennial and Gen Z shoppers who prefer to shop in a more ethical and mindful way.

Starting in mid-April, Afterpay will integrate a live shopping technology platform in partnership with MagicLinks , the only B-Corp Certified social commerce company, to inspire viewers to shop more consciously. The integrated shopping experience will live on Afterpay's site - giving shoppers the opportunity to build better, more sustainable wardrobes and clean beauty regimens. Customers will be able to watch their favorite influencers, shop live for their favorite eco-friendly brands and pay in four interest-free installments.

Melissa Davis, Head of North America at Afterpay said: "We are thrilled to offer our customers the option to shop from fashion-forward brands in a responsible and sustainable way, while also giving back to these incredibly important organizations. Gen Z and Millennials are conscious shoppers who make mindful choices when they shop and we are proud to put the spotlight on organizations that are helping to tackle the complex issues facing our planet."

Afterpay's live shopping integration will launch for its 13 million consumers in mid-April, with plans to offer additional live shopping events in the coming months.

