Afton Christian School to Celebrate National School Choice Week

AFTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, staff, and parents at Afton Christian School will showcase their school spirit and dance skills at a school assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Timed to coincide with the nation-wide celebration of School Choice Week, the assembly will share information about what school choice means and feature a tutorial for the official school choice dance.

The assembly will include remarks on school choice by Principal Lori Knight and History Teacher Andy Shiflett, as well as fun photo and video opportunities for the entire school.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to put up posters, post on Facebook, celebrate as a community, and spread the word about our school and the value of having educational choices," said Kristy Haney, development director at Afton Christian School.

This event is organized by Afton Christian School, a caring Christ-centered educational institution that partners with parents in the training of students to love God, to value wisdom, to serve others and to take action in God's leading and purpose for their life.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, 51,300 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/virginia.

