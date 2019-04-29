Ag Resource Management, a New Agricultural Lender Providing Operating Capital Solutions, Comes to Fargo, North Dakota

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ag Resource Management (ARM) is excited to announce the opening of its Fargo, N.D. location with Don Leapaldt as Market Leader.

Leapaldt brings nearly 25 years of experience in agricultural lending as well as several years in marketing and technology. Most recently, he served as Vice President with CoBank working with cooperative agribusinesses and assisting with their lending needs. Prior to that he held roles with several banks throughout the Red River Valley and West Central Minnesota. Leapaldt graduated from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration.

With 32 locations nationwide and offices located in 19 states, ARM is quickly becoming a national leader in agricultural specialty financial solutions. ARM focuses on the American farmer's need for fast, creative financial solutions where the crop stands for the crop without encumbering other assets.

When asked about the incredible growth of ARM, Brad Terral, company Executive Chairman responded, "It's really simple to us, we believe that there are many farmers and their families that are fulfilling their purpose serving in places all over rural America, in places just like Fargo, N.D. The past five years have been particularly tough for many ag producers. We feel it is our purpose to bring the type of financial solutions available elsewhere, to farmers where it makes sense."

John Krusoe, company CEO adds, "We're excited about the opportunity to bring alternative sources of capital to America's farmers. After several years of depressed commodity prices, farmers have found it increasingly difficult to secure the level of operating capital necessary to fulfill their needs. ARM's consultative approach and proprietary underwriting platform has helped to fill this growing need within the ag space."

"We believe that one of the most important advocates a farmer can have on his team is a lender that provides immediate funding, so the farmer can produce a timely, well managed crop," adds Mark Branch, ARM's President of Lending. ARM takes great pride in their expertise and specialization when it comes to production loans. Branch also adds that, "We work closely with our borrowers, traditional banks, distributors and third-party credit providers in order to facilitate a well-designed and efficient financing strategy that brings value to all parties."

For more information about Ag Resource Management please visit www.armlend.com

Media Contact:

Billy Moore, Chief Operating Officer

Phone: 404-386-6143

SOURCE Ag Resource Management

Related Links

https://www.armlend.com

