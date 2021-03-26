A&G to Auction Industrial Redevelopment Parcel in Hammond, Indiana

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners is now accepting bids for a 19.34-acre industrial parcel located approximately five miles from the Indiana/Illinois border and 25 miles from downtown Chicago. The bid deadline in the bankruptcy sale of the Hammond, Indiana, property is April 16.

Located just off the Indiana Toll Road (I-90) and I-80/94, the property includes 115,000 square feet of buildings ranging up to 31,765 square feet in size. The buildings are in various states of condition and some will require demolition as part of a redevelopment plan. They were primarily used for manufacturing and warehousing, with the warehouse structures offering multiple shipping and loading docks.

The property has access to Class I railroads (16 rail carriers in total) and boasts easy access to I-90 and I-80/I-94 via the via heavy truck routes U.S. 20 (Michigan Street) and S.R. 912 (Cline Avenue). In addition, the Gary/Chicago International Airport is just five miles away from the parcel.

"Given Indiana's pro-business environment, lower taxes and excellent incentives, as well as the proximity of this site to intermodal transportation, this property presents an appealing real estate acquisition for industrial users or developers across the region," said Jamie Coté, A&G Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Sales.

An online Due Diligence Room with bid procedures, documents and other relevant details is available subsequent to interested parties' execution of a Confidentiality Agreement.

Email [email protected]agrep.com to obtain a copy of the Confidentiality Agreement, schedule an appointment to view the property, or receive additional information.

For additional information on the property, visit the home page of www.agrep.com

About A&G Real Estate Partners

A&G is a team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals and subject matter experts that delivers strategies designed to yield the highest possible value for clients' real estate. Key areas of expertise include occupancy cost reductions, lease terminations, dispositions, real estate sales, real estate due diligence, valuations, acquisitions, and facilitation of growth opportunities. Utilizing its marketing knowledge, reputation and advanced technology, A&G has advised the nation's most prominent retailers and corporations in both healthy and distressed situations. The firm's team has achieved rent-reduction and occupancy-cost savings approaching $8 billion on behalf of clients in every real estate sector, while selling more than $12 billion of non-core properties and leases. Founded in 2012, A&G is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. For more information, please visit: http://www.agrep.com/

