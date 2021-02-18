Agadia Systems, Inc. Announces Agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City for use of Agadia's Electronic Prior Authorization Solution, PAHub™

PAHub™ is a web-based solution uniquely designed to automate the end-to-end management of prior authorization across all healthcare services, all lines of business, and all channels, enabling health plans and PBMs to facilitate electronic prior authorization, reduce costs, enhance compliance, and increase productivity.

The Implementation of PAHub, will provide Blue KC with the ability to control all clinical, compliance and administrative aspects of prior authorization at the point-of-care to reduce turn-around times, integrate, in real-time, with leading enterprise systems and EMR vendors, and increase productivity.

"We are very excited to welcome Blue KC to PAHub. We take great pride in the vast capabilities of our electronic prior authorization solution and look forward to observing the operational and clinical efficiencies that Blue KC will now reach with a fully automated end-to-end management of their prior authorization process," says Ross Loomis, Vice President, Sales of Agadia.

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading healthcare technology company addressing the evolving needs of the managed care market with a suite of utilization management solutions in electronic prior authorization, MTM, Medicare Part D star ratings and adherence, and formulary benefit design. Used by over 40 of the nation's leading health plans and PBMs, and covering over 70 million lives, Agadia's advanced technology solutions help drive operational efficiency, appropriate utilization, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.agadia.com.

