Agadia Systems, Inc. Announces Agreement with MedOne for use of Agadia's Prior Authorization Solution, PAHub.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., and DUBUQUE, Iowa, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agadia Systems, Inc. (Agadia), noted for its ability to improve the quality of care and deliver innovative utilization management solutions to the nation's leading Health Plans and PBMs, and MedOne, a national, full-service pharmacy benefit solution, have announced the signing of an agreement for MedOne to utilize PAHub, Agadia's HITRUST certified, end-to-end Prior Authorization management solution.

"MedOne is known for taking an outside-the-box approach when it comes to pharmacy benefit management. With the addition of PAHub, MedOne's clients and members will benefit from robust clinical and operational improvements with respect to their prior authorization process. We are honored to enter into this agreement and play a key role in the advances that MedOne will achieve. We are confident that PAHub's streamlined management of prior authorization will result in on-going efficiencies and success," says Ross Loomis, Vice President, Sales of Agadia.

"The addition of PAHub's robust capabilities to our transformative clinical review process will enhance our ability to guide patients to the right medication at the right price while ensuring our plan sponsors access the most appropriate, cost-effective treatments in an efficient manner. We are excited to take advantage of these new capabilities to remove unnecessary barriers in the pharmacy supply chain, increase real transparency in the PBM industry and further our mission to help people conveniently access the most appropriate prescription treatment at the most affordable price," says Dr. Nathan Harold, PharmD., Vice President, Clinical Services of MedOne.

Over 35 of the nation's leading Health Plans and PBMs, covering 70 million lives, use Agadia's web-based solution, PAHub, to automate their prior authorization process and create better patient outcomes. With PAHub, MedOne will obtain the ability to control all clinical, compliance and administrative aspects of prior authorization at the point-of-care to reduce turn-around times, integrate, in real-time, with leading enterprise systems and EMR vendors, and increase productivity.

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading healthcare technology company addressing the evolving needs of the managed care market with a suite of utilization management solutions in electronic prior authorization, MTM, Medicare Part D star ratings and adherence, and formulary benefit design. Used by the nation's largest health plans and PBMs, Agadia's advanced technology solutions help drive operational efficiency, appropriate utilization, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.agadia.com.

About MedOne:

MedOne is a full-service pharmacy benefit solution unlocking the right prescription at the right price for plan sponsors of all sizes and their members nationwide. MedOne outperforms traditional middlemen by facilitating direct relationships with high-performing pharmacies and guiding members to the most appropriate prescription therapies. For more information, visit medone-rx.com.

