AGAE's Pilot Plants Prove Rhamnolipid Production Breakthroughs

AGAE's rhamnolipids-formulated products have been independently tested by third party laboratories, which have confirmed the shelf life, quality, safety, and efficacy of its products as being equal to, or better than, leading brands. AGAE's rhamnolipid products have a wide range of potential applications, including as household cleaners, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and personal care products, degreasers, bioremediation, oil tank cleaning and enhanced oil recovery, adjuvants, and biofungicide and biofertilizer formulations, among others. Apart from their broad applications, the products' green credentials ensure that they are safe, healthy, and beneficial to the environment.

About AGAE Technologies, LLC

AGAE is dedicated to manufacturing and supplying its customers with the best rhamnolipid products available. AGAE's founder, Xihou Yin, started the company in 2010 to develop all aspects of rhamnolipid technologies required for commercialization of this most important, highly studied, and extensively characterized biosurfactant. Yin is a molecular geneticist, microbiologist, and natural product chemist. He and the rest of the AGAE team have, through their persistent efforts, realized multiple milestone breakthroughs in rhamnolipid production technologies. AGAE firmly believes that rhamnolipids will gradually replace a significant portion of petroleum-derived, chemically synthesized, and even plant-based surfactants. Scientific evidence from over 75 years of studies fully supports the use of rhamnolipids, which are among the best known and widely applicable biosurfactants, and which are safe for both humans and the environment.

To learn more about AGAE and its technologies, products, and business development plans, please send email inquiries to [email protected].

