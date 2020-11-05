AGAR Partners with 3CDC, Haile Foundation and More to Introduce FOUND, a Month-long Holiday Celebration of Discovery and Experience in Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Cincinnati community leaders are launching FOUND, a month-long celebration that will aggregate and highlight a diverse collection of new and traditional holiday activities and events. FOUND was created to encourage a more tethered community, and programming was developed with the health and well-being of visitors as top priority.

FOUND is a community-produced holiday experience with installations stretching from the Banks through Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and up to Findlay Market, from November, 27, 2020 through December 24, 2020; key weekend dates include: December 5, 2020; December 12, 2020; and December 19, 2020. FOUND invites holiday programmers, retailers and attractions to submit their holiday events to FoundCincinnati.com to be included in the marketing campaign.

"FOUND will shine a creative and artistic spotlight on a diverse group of communities and our neighborhood small businesses, many of them minority-owned," said Eric H. Kearney, president & CEO of the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce. "The African American Chamber and its members are proud to partner in the beginnings of this new Cincinnati tradition."

FoundCincinnati.com will serve as a central hub providing details and links to holiday events throughout the city, including new traditions; Founders Forest, public art walk featuring decorated trees from all 52 Cincinnati neighborhoods, Windows of Wonder holiday storefront installations and Finding Losantiville, a citywide scavenger hunt.

"Winter is the season of the Queen City's founders," said Andrew Salzbrun, AGAR Managing Partner. "We look forward to coming together, as one community, to honor our diversity and rediscover our city. In FOUND, there's something for everyone to discover, experience and enjoy this holiday season."

About FOUND

FOUND is a partnership between AGAR and the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC), with funding provided by The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation. The organizers are collaborating with the Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce, The Banks, Findlay Market, ArtWorks and the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce. To learn more please visit: www.FoundCincinnati.com.

