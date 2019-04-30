Agari Announces Offer to Prevent Nation-State Email Attacks on 2020 Presidential Campaigns

Recent Agari research and analysis shows that 83 percent of the top candidates have vulnerable email accounts and are at risk for advanced email threats. Also, 91 percent of campaign domains are susceptible to being used in phishing attacks against voters, donors and volunteers.

The offer is available to any candidate, regardless of political party.

It is intended to protect candidates, staff, volunteers and donors from advanced email attacks like spear phishing that could enable malign actors to gain access to campaign email systems and would also protect against phishing attacks that impersonate campaign domains in order to commit fraud or disseminate fake news on behalf of these campaigns.

In its January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment , the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that Russian intelligence services conducted cyber operations against targets associated with both political parties during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It also noted that "immediately after Election Day, we assess[ed] Russian intelligence began a spear-phishing campaign targeting U.S. Government employees and individuals associated with U.S. think tanks and NGOs in national security, defense, and foreign policy fields."

"I can think of no greater aspiration than protecting the integrity of the United States presidential elections, which lie at the core of our democracy," said Patrick Peterson , CEO, Agari. "Spear-phishing attacks disrupted the 2016 presidential elections, when John Podesta was victimized and his emails ended up on Wikileaks, undermining trust in the electoral process. Our goal is not only to restore trust to the email inbox, but also to ensure trust in the 2020 elections."

The Agari Secure Email Cloud is a next-generation email security solution that protects against phishing and identity deception attacks. Agari eliminates unauthenticated email, implements protection against advanced email threats, and automates incident response to protect your organization from breaches, fraud and theft.

Agari has a long history of protecting the Federal government. It currently works with the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Census Bureau and the United States Postal Services, among other government agencies.

Learn more about the Agari 2020 U.S. presidential campaign email security program by visiting www.agari.com/election2020

For more information, read the accompanying press release .

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

Agari

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

jcreech@agari.com

+1 770-862-7978

Emily Quick

Account Manager

éclat

agari@eclat.co.uk

+44 (0) 1276 486000

SOURCE Agari

Related Links

http://www.agari.com

