Agari Dispels Myth of Where Phishing Criminals are Located

Agari Cyber Intelligence Division (ACID) has identified money mules in every state, including the District of Columbia. The money mule network is a critical link in fraudsters' ability to launder and move money offshore, quickly.

By the Numbers: stats CISO organizations and law enforcement need to be aware of now:

2,900 : Global money mule bank accounts uncovered, with more than 900 identified money mules located in the U.S.

: Global money mule bank accounts uncovered, with more than 900 identified money mules located in the U.S. US$64 million : Total illicit funds requested by BEC cybercriminals

Total illicit funds requested by BEC cybercriminals US$247,000 average amount of payments requested to Hong Kong money mule accounts; 6x times higher than in the U.S.

average amount of payments requested to money mule accounts; 6x times higher than in the U.S. 50: Countries where BEC cybercriminals are located

Countries where BEC cybercriminals are located 50% of email fraudsters located in Nigeria ; 25% located in U.S.

of email fraudsters located in ; 25% located in U.S. 48% of U.S.-based email scammers located in five states: California , Georgia , Florida , Texas , and New York .

, , , , and . 5 Cities with the biggest volume of clusters of email scammers include: Atlanta, GA , New York, NY , Los Angeles, CA , Houston, TX , and Miami, FL.

"A CISO I spoke to just last week explained her number-one goal is customer trust - to earn it, maintain it, and respect it," said Agari Chief Identity Officer Armen Najarian . "The information unveiled today as a result of our ACID team's investigations enables CISOs to learn something new about the threat landscape they are working in and how to adapt their security controls to stay out ahead of fraudsters. And ultimately those actions taken by the CISO organization earn and sustain consumer trust."

