Agari Gives CISOs the Upper Hand in Fight Against Chronic Phishing and BEC Attacks

Agari Active Defense - BEC Threat Intelligence Service is the only commercial offering on the market that delivers real-world cyber intelligence harvested from direct active engagements with email fraudsters attacking and scamming organizations. The unique offering is delivered as a sustained service using advanced automation tools and reporting pioneered by the Agari Cyber Intelligence Division (ACID).

"Agari Active Defense feeds a previously unmet need for deeper BEC threat intelligence that was not possible to deliver at scale until now," said Patrick R. Peterson , founder and CEO, Agari. "Through our own ACID threat intelligence resources, we have been incubating this offering for several quarters, enlisting the help of global customers to design and perfect the service. We anticipate that the unique insights only available through our new BEC Threat Intelligence Service can help mitigate costly BEC attacks and significantly reduce the downstream effect of money laundering."

Through this new offering, information security organizations globally now have access to:

Insight into the specific types of BEC attacks targeting the workforce;

Detailed information about the most targeted and most impersonated employees within their company;

Deep intelligence about threat actors behind BEC attacks;

Visibility into money mule accounts used in BEC attacks against their company;

"Agari's unique expertise and unmatched visibility into the BEC attack chain is why enterprise security and fraud prevention teams have come to rely on us to deliver insights they just can't get anywhere else," Peterson said. "Today's launch is yet another example of Agari's heritage of listening to the needs of CISOs and then trailblazing solutions that they can action immediately."

Agari Active Defense - BEC Threat Intelligence is available starting today. Additional resources include:

