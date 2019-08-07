Agari Launches Insider Impersonation Protection

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2019 Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, announced today the launch of its Insider Impersonation Protection technology, which extends the company's innovative protection against email accounts that have been compromised with insider impersonation attacks. Insider Impersonation Protection technology is additive to the Agari's flagship product, Advanced Threat Protection.

Agari's Insider Impersonation Protection technology is the immediate next step that companies can take to defend employee inboxes from account takeover-based attacks. It inspects all emails flowing from employee-to-employee as well as employee-to-external receiver for clues that an internal email account has been compromised for unauthorized use by a cybercriminal. It prevents the spread of malicious emails from affected internal accounts laterally within a company and notifies the Security Operations Center (SOC) of threats against customers or partners from employee inboxes.

Companies pilot testing Insider Impersonation Protection technology have cited the following as the primary benefits experienced when using the product:

Simultaneously scans outgoing and internal employee-to-employee traffic to prevent the lateral spread of malware, ransomware, and spear-phishing attacks.

Through the analysis and detection of malicious attachments and URLs, Insider Impersonation Protection technology provides indicators, which along with additional Security Operations investigation, can help confirm whether an employee's email account has been compromised.

Insider attack protection capabilities automatically remove or quarantine malicious emails from employee inboxes and provide notifications for detected outgoing threats within the same cloud-native deployment.

"This is breakthrough technology that protects companies with 360-degree support – internal-to-internal, internal-to-external, and external-to-internal email traffic," said Armen Najarian, CMO, Agari. "This is a next-generation product designed to add another layer in a company's ability to detect and prevent advanced email threats such as spear-phishing and account takeover-based attacks."

By way of Agari Advanced Threat Protection, Insider Impersonation Protection technology is the only integrated email security solution that simultaneously detects and removes incoming and internal employee-to-employee email threats within the same cloud-native deployment.

The product is launched into a marketplace with strong demand. An Osterman Research study shows that 49 percent of organizations do not have the right tools to stop insider impersonation-based attacks. Additionally, it indicates that internal threats are a serious issue and typically account for the majority of threats with which security teams must contend. These threats range from successful phishing attempts to social engineering attacks to malicious employee behavior.

"The fact is most companies simply are not adequately prepared to address internal threats because the necessary tools have not been available, until now," said Najarian. "Cybercriminals are expert at sniffing out vulnerabilities and pounce on opportunities, when they sense weak defenses or detect no defenses are in place. Insider Impersonation Protection technology is 'the last mile' that companies have needed to shore up, and now can."

About

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

