Agari Named Among Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, was recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor*, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. The list highlights 50 privately held companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies--where employees report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

The Agari CEO, Patrick Peterson , boasts a 92 percent approval rating on Glassdoor—compared to an average of 69 percent for all approximately 900,000 employers on the site--and the company has an 88 percent positive business-outlook rating, again based on feedback shared by employees. The broader Glassdoor average is 49 percent. A positive business outlook means employees believe business will improve in the next six months. The distinction placed Agari at number 48 (out of 50 total) with an overall company rating of 4.5. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.4.

This is the third year Battery Ventures has issued the list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. The rankings highlight the broader trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

"They also highlight the increasing importance of cohesive culture and employee happiness in running a successful business," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing.

"The private companies on this list have not only scaled their products, teams and business functions—but they've managed to scale culture," Agrawal said. "We view these rankings as a key indicator of company health and longevity, and we hope all companies on this list view it as an honor to be included." It was also more difficult to make the list this year, compared with last year, Agrawal added. A Glassdoor economic research study , as well as other third party studies , show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

Upon the news, Agari CEO Patrick Peterson commented: "It truly is an honor to be recognized as a top company to work for. We are very much a mission-driven company that focuses on protecting digital communications to ensure humanity prevails over evil. This purpose drives us to think specifically about how we can protect society from advanced sophisticated attackers who use email as the mechanism to do harm to our government, steal money from individuals and impersonate executive emails to defraud businesses. Every Agarian contributes to innovating ways that have been impossible before so that ultimately we are beating back cyber criminals."

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of Agari on Glassdoor:

"We have strong leadership and people. Our CEO cares about his 'Agarians' and the culture we're building. Our Platform is making an impact on the world, and everyone in the company is determined to get us to the next level."

Full lists of the highest-rated 50 private cloud companies and 25 public cloud companies to work for can be found here .

To learn more about Agari's culture and career opportunities, visit Agari.com/careers .

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, New York and Israel. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here .

*By a company name, denotes a Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here .

