Agari Trust Awards 2020 Winners Recognized for Excellence in Next-Gen Email Security

"The Agari Trust Awards uniquely recognizes the important work being done in the CISO organization to stop chronic phishing email attacks," said Armen L. Najarian , Chief Identity Officer, Agari and emcee of Trust 2020. "On behalf of all fellow Agarians, we extend our congratulations to all Agari Trust Award nominees, finalists, and winners. You're the innovators, and the contributions you make every day to the email security ecosystem mitigates phishing-based threats from the inbox for your workforce and customers."

Now in its second year, the Agari Trust Awards 2020 recognizes novel approaches, innovation and executive leadership under fire. A panel of five third-party, independent judges assessed and scored nominations across seven categories, resulting in the following winners securing the coveted Agari Trust Awards badge.

Courage Award: Irwan Tjan , Nordstrom

, Nordstrom Up-and-Coming CISO of the Year: Mark Hodges , Xilinx

, Xilinx CISO Partner of the Year: Michael Machado , RingCentral

, RingCentral Best Implementation of Agari Brand Protection™: PACCAR

Best Implementation of Agari Phishing Defense™: Nordstrom

Best Implementation of Agari Phishing Response™: Vecellio Group

Best Implementation of Agari Bundled Solutions: UnitedHealth Group

Trust 2020 sessions, including the awards celebration, will remain on-demand for all registrants to watch until June 5. Sign up today to access exclusive sessions and game-changing insights.

ABOUT AGARI

Agari is the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise. Through applied science, the Agari Identity Graph™ delivers valuable business context to every email risk decision. Agari ensures outbound email from the enterprise cannot be spoofed, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. It also protects the workforce from devastating inbound BEC, VEC, spearphishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Learn more at agari.com.

