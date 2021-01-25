Agari Winter '21 Release Supercharges CISO Arsenal with Actionable Data and Bolstered Sight-lines that Foil Threat Actors

"The code shipping today is reflective of our dedication to innovation, which is the heartbeat of this company," said Agari founder and CEO Patrick R. Peterson . "We collaborate with our customers to build capabilities into our products that solve their specific phishing pain points. When our customers' email security infrastructures are impenetrable, when our customers are unspoofable, the internet is safer, business transactions are safer and digital communications can be trusted."

Capabilities shipping in the Agari Winter '21 Release include:

Agari Phishing Defense™

Support for Microsoft's hybrid email architecture solves a frustration for CISOs operating in regulated industries, government agencies, or organizations with long-duration migrations to Microsoft 365 in the cloud. This release empowers messaging/security operations teams with a combined view to prevent phish attacks when simultaneously using Microsoft 365 and on-premises Microsoft Exchange. Support for hybrid configuration unifies security policies across the organization and minimizes the opportunity for human error while lowering administrative overhead by up to 60 percent.

Agari Brand Protection™

Expanded DMARC data provides messaging and security operations analysts visibility into authentication status at mailboxes that reflect their unique business and market, so that they reduce risk and inform decision-making. New data expanding visibility into global ISPs and other third-party mailbox providers will particularly benefit B2B senders and senders outside of North America .

Agari Active Defense™

Agari Active Defense threat portal provides a concise, up-to-date summary of BEC attack trends and detailed real-time and historical data about engagements with threat actors, so that companies' threat and incident teams can efficiently investigate BEC attacks on the business.

Agari Integrations

With the Agari Winter '21 Release, Agari makes it easy for security operations teams to access threat data, trigger alerts, and orchestrate remediation with their existing security infrastructure. New and enhanced Agari integrations with security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) systems enable your team to work efficiently and to see and act on critical email security events when it matters.

New Agari integrations include key enterprise solutions such as Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. The newly enhanced Agari App for Splunk now integrates Agari Phishing Defense along with Agari Brand Protection email threat data directly into companies' Splunk SIEM and includes support for both Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud.

Agari continues to bolster the CISO organization's quest to detect and stop all types of phishing attacks, BEC, and email account compromises by leaning into science-backed innovations like the capabilities in its Winter '21 Release.

