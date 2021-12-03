Agarwood Essential Oil Market Size to Increase by USD 968.26 Mn | Technavio

Key players and their Offerings

Biofinest: The company offers agarwood essential oil for aromatherapy.

The company offers agarwood essential oil for aromatherapy. Biolandes Aromes SAS: The company offers agarwood essential oil such as for perfumery, cosmetics, nutraceutical, and aromatherapy industries.

The company offers agarwood essential oil such as for perfumery, cosmetics, nutraceutical, and aromatherapy industries. Deve Herbes: The company offers agarwood essential oil such as Deve Herbes Pure Agarwood (Oud) Essential Oil.

The company offers agarwood essential oil such as Deve Herbes Pure Agarwood (Oud) Essential Oil. Essential Oil Wizardry: The company offers agarwood essential oil such as Oudh oil.

The company offers agarwood essential oil such as Oudh oil. Gritman Corp.: The company offers agarwood essential oil such as Gritman Agarwood Essential Oil.

Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Agarwood Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Cosmetics And Personal Care



Incense



Therapeutics



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Based on application, the market share growth of the cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. The rising health and skincare awareness among consumers has enhanced the need for agarwood essential oils for cosmetics and personal care applications.

Based on geography, Europe is expected to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with Germany and the Netherlands being the key countries. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA.

For more information about the various market segments and their impact, View Our Sample

Drivers and Challenges

The agarwood essential oil market is driven by expanding retail space, health benefits of agarwood essential oils, and increasing applications across various industries. However, factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Reports that might interest you:

Massage Oil Market: The massage oil market has been segmented by application (spa and wellness centers, medical therapeutics, and others) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Sample Report

The massage oil market has been segmented by application (spa and wellness centers, medical therapeutics, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Cosmetic Oil Market: The cosmetic oil market has been segmented by source (vegetable oil and mineral oil) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Sample Report

Agarwood Essential Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 968.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.22 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biofinest, Biolandes Aromes SAS, Deve Herbes, Essential Oil Wizardry, Gritman Corp., Hoang Giang Agarwood Ltd., Jian ZhongXiang Natural Plants Co. Ltd., Katyani Exports, Maruti Natural Fragrances, and Nusaroma Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio