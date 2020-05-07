AGAT Software Announces the Launch of the Recording AI Compliance Analysis Capabilities for All the Leading Vendors in the Unified Communications Software Industry: Webex Meetings, Zoom and Microsoft Teams

JERUSALEM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGAT, a market-leader in Security and Compliance solutions for Unified Communications (UC) announces the launch of the Recording AI Compliance Analysis capabilities for all Webex Meetings, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

AGAT Software is pushing the limits and setting higher standards for what regulation technology for those such as FINRA, GDPR, HIPAA & MiFID II.

In a world where video conferencing is becoming more common than the regular face to face and audio calls are replacing chat or emails, SphereShield by AGAT is coming to deliver advanced yet intuitive solutions for recording compliance and deep analysis.

In a nutshell, AGAT is bringing audio and video (including screen sharing) analysis for DLP and eDiscovery needs, meaning that companies can have a precise written record of who said what at a video conference and which content was shared on the screen.

The possibilities include the following

Transcribe all recorded meetings audio:

Support audio transcription for 70 languages.

Automatic language detection and Speaker enumeration: which speaker spoke which words and when.

Dates, Attendees names and type (internal/external), Text, Audio, Video, Keywords, Labels, Names, Etc.

Smart DLP incidents with link to video and transcript time of violation

Ethical wall - validate meeting attendee using configurable compliance policies

Option to store video archiving on prem or on VPS

Use SphereShield built-in DLP engine or integrate with leading vendors

Named entities (products, countries, etc.).

Emotion detection- Extract from what's being said and voice tonality emotions such as joy, sadness, anger, or fear.

Sentiments detection – positive / negative.

Automatic video scenes generation.

Labels and Keywords.

SphereShield is available as hosted SaaS or on-premise deployment mode

In a short interview, Yoav Crombie, their CEO said: "We've listened to our important clientele and developed this product in response to the necessity of treating video conferences and audio as written searchable data."

About AGAT Software

AGAT is an innovative software provider specializing in security and compliance solutions. AGAT's award-winning flagship product - SphereShield, is a leading solution providing control of data and activities for Unified Communication (UC) & Collaboration services.

SphereShield AI RegTech capabilities analyze messages, files, audio and video for policy enforcement required by regulations such as FINRA, GDPR, HIPAA & MiFID II.

It enables real time content inspection addressing Data Leak Prevention (DLP), Ethical Wall as well as Anti Malware and eDiscovery requirements. SphereShield's conditional access capabilities and AI based risk engine features add significant security improvements to on-prem or cloud UC service.

The platform supports both online and on prem Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams (Office 365), Webex Teams, Zoom, Slack and soon RingCentral.

