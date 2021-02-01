AGAT Software Announces The Launch Of Webex Teams Advanced Controls For Education

JERUSALEM, Israel, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --AGAT, a leader in security and compliance solutions for Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) services, announces the launch of Webex Teams Advanced Controls for Education.

By leveraging existing features in their existing Ethical Wall Solution, SphereShield by AGAT is able to offer unique capabilities that suit requests from educational institutions using Webex Teams or MS Teams.

Webex Teams Advanced Controls for Education was created following the requests of expert educators and IT professionals in the education industry.

"The pandemic made many educational institutions invest massively in Unified Communications platforms like Webex Teams," said Yoav Crombie, Co-Founder and CEO at AGAT Software. "Webex Teams offers many degrees of freedom for collaboration and communication, and that can be very useful sometimes; however, there are many scenarios where compliance, security and institutional rules require more controls.

As an example, there is a need for a rule blocking a 12th grade student from talking with a 5th grade student."

The list of features explained for Webex Teams Advanced Controls for Education:

Block students from communicating between grades

For example, a 7th grade student communicating with a 4th grade student. Make sure a teacher is present in every communication

Prevent student-only Spaces. Keep the organization protocols and safety. Automatically assign moderator role for the Teachers

Just as in the classroom. Avoid uncomfortable situations with students can remove a teacher. Control who can create Spaces

Allow only selected certain ActiveDirectory group members of the School faculty to create Spaces. Avoid undesired Spaces



Restrict all communications outside of the school domain.





Allow only teachers to add users to a space.





No further communication will be allowed into existing spaces that are not aligned with new policies without losing the content.





Handle situations in which a space is left without a teacher or when a teacher has left the space. This will allow to add a replacement teacher.





Avoid risks of student-to-student communications with those of bad behaviour. Instead of removing them from Webex completely.





Inspect content using profanity filters.





AGAT Software is a certified solution provider for Cisco Webex Teams and Meetings

