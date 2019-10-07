AGB Investigative Services Opens New HQ Oct. 10 With Community Resource and Job Fair in Chicago's Auburn-Gresham Neighborhood

The AGB Investigative Services grand opening events begin at 8 a.m. in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local partners and Chicago dignitaries. Morning events include conversation with founders John Griffin and Dr. Denitra Griffin, networking and a tour of the 16,000-square-foot headquarters. The location will be the central global location of AGB Investigative Services and will include training and development facilities of the AGB Institute and the Always Giving Back Foundation , the company's philanthropic arm that provides scholarships and growth opportunities to Chicago youth.

The free Community Resource and Job Fair, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will give job seekers one-on-one interaction with professionals in business and government service. The community celebration features a catered reception with a live DJ. A panel of entrepreneurs will offer insights on their struggles and paths to success, and the Always Giving Back Foundation will present a $500 scholarship to a deserving minority college student.

The $2.5 million headquarters project is a full-gut renovation of an existing building. The location will provide an economic boost to the neighborhood, part of the Auburn-Gresham community area, and an easily accessible location for AGB's workforce. The company employs more than 750 full-time workers, providing state-approved training and professional opportunities in underserved communities; 98% of AGB employees are minorities, and 65% reside in the most violent areas of Chicago.

The space includes 2,300 square feet dedicated to three classrooms of the AGB Institute, the only security firm in Illinois with an Illinois Board of Higher Education-approved training program. The public can reserve the classrooms, which can be combined to create a large space for community meetings.

Local contractors in the rehab include GMA Construction Group, Destiny Decorator and Diamond Waste & Recycling. AGB is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise, certified under the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development program, and 85% of its vendors are MBEs as well. The company has spent an estimated $1.5 million on minority vendors.

Originally founded as an investigation firm, the company has grown to become a full-service security provider and an operator of Illinois Board of Education-certified training programs. AGB trained over 300 security professionals in 2018 alone, and over 5,100 security professionals since its inception. Clients include ComEd, Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), and Walmart.

AGB is the only African-American-owned security firm to hold the prestigious ISO 9001 certification for customer focus, consistent execution and continuous improvement. AGB employs Six Sigma Black Belt project management professionals. In a past performance evaluation conducted by Dun & Bradstreet Open Ratings, clients gave AGB a 94% rating.

About AGB Investigative Services: AGB provides guard, patrol and remote monitoring for Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies in nine states and the District of Columbia. Services range from background checks and fingerprinting to cyber risk assessment, auditing and compliance, litigation support and work under top-secret and other sensitive security conditions. Clients mitigate risks and control costs using AGB's state-of-the art equipment and in-depth analysis.

About AGB Institute: AGB's educational affiliate is approved by IBHE to provide advanced leadership and tactical training for security officers, both in AGB's workforce and in the community. Its 10-week Emerging Leaders Academy provides instruction from top business coaches in time management, emotional intelligence and de-escalation techniques.

About the Always Giving Back Foundation: The AGB Foundation is dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders in Chicago's workforce, providing $45,500 in college scholarships and serving more than 275 youths in summer business internships and other community programs.

Media Contact:

Taryn Williams, IntraLink Global

(708) 476-0489

twilliams@intralinkglobal.com

SOURCE AGB Investigative Services

Related Links

https://agbinvestigative.com

