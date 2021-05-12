AgBiome Recognized By Inc. Magazine As A 2021 Best Place To Work

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome , a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, announced the company has been recognized by Inc Magazine as a Best Place to Work for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Each year, Inc Magazine, an online and print publication for executives and entrepreneurs, facilitates an online survey of company employees. This year, the Best Workplaces survey was sent to all AgBiome employees -- containing 30 scored items across six categories designed to measure employee engagement and other workplace factors including: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership.

"We're very pleased to be ranked among some of the most respected companies," said Elizabeth Claypoole, Chief People Officer at AgBiome. "AgBiome's founders knew exactly what type of company culture they wanted from the beginning. We've cultivated and maintained a unique commitment organizational structure and collaborative culture."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

"AgBiome's ability to imagine a new future and execute that vision is made possible by a highly committed and purpose-driven team," continued Claypoole. "We've built a unique culture and organizational structure that values workplace happiness as essential for high productivity and thrives on constant learning, transparency, respect, creativity, decisiveness, self-management, and above all, trust."

About AgBiome

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiary, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler®, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. AgBiome and Genective recently formed a strategic partnership to establish a new leader in insect traits. AgBiome has a global R&D collaboration with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, to develop nutritional health products for swine. AgBiome's investors include Polaris Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, Fidelity Investments Inc., UTIMCO, Pontifax AgTech, Innotech Advisors, Syngenta Ventures, Leaps by Bayer, and Novozymes. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

