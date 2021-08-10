AgBiome Submits Esendo™ Fungicide For EPA Registration

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiome , a leader in developing innovative products from the Earth's microbial communities, today announced the submission of Esendo™ Fungicide, its next product, to the EPA for review. Pending EPA registration, Esendo Fungicide will be the first combination product that AgBiome brings to market and its third product in the last four years.

Esendo Fungicide is a premix that combines Howler® Fungicide with the active ingredient azoxystrobin. The combination has multiple modes of action for resistance management and provides activity against a broad spectrum of important diseases. Esendo Fungicide can be used effectively as part of an integrated disease and resistance management program on a wide range of important crops.

"We're pleased to submit our third product to the EPA," said Dr. Jim Spadafora, Project Lead at AgBiome. "AgBiome continues to develop highly-effective, innovative crop protection products. Growers need new tools to control problematic diseases while ensuring effective resistance management. Esendo Fungicide provides growers access to the combined power of the biological benefits of Howler and a proven synthetic chemistry."

Esendo fungicide will mark AgBiome's third fungicide submitted to the EPA to date. AgBiome has developed two biological fungicides, Howler and Theia™ Fungicide. Howler received EPA approval in the second half of 2017, and has gained individual registration in all 50 U.S. states. Theia Fungicide was submitted for EPA review in December 2019.

About AgBiome

AgBiome® partners with the microbial world to improve our planet. AgBiome discovers and develops innovative biological and trait products for crop protection. The proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for agriculturally relevant applications, and screens them with industry-best assays for insect, disease, and nematode control. Through its commercial subsidiaries, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. The first of these, Howler, is a revolutionary fungicide for disease control in a broad variety of crops. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com .

SOURCE AgBiome

