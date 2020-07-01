AgBiTech Appoints Adriano Vilas Boas as New CEO

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiTech Pty Ltd ("AgBiTech" or the "Company"), a Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC portfolio company and a global leader in biological pest control, today announced that Adriano Vilas Boas has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2020. Mr. Vilas Boas succeeds Peter Berweger, a Director of Paine Schwartz Partners, who will remain actively engaged with AgBiTech as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Berweger said, "It has been a great honor to act as CEO of AgBiTech over the past two years, to lead the Company during an intensive period of buildup and high growth. I have had the chance to work with Adriano extensively in his capacity as General Manager of AgBiTech Brazil where he built a high impact organization, and I am excited for him to serve as our next CEO. He is a seasoned global leader and brings deep commercial and operational experience in the crop input sector. I am delighted about staying deeply involved as Chairman focusing on the strategic direction of the Company. I have great confidence in our management team and the opportunity ahead for AgBiTech's pest control solutions to become foundational tools for growers around the world."

"AgBiTech is a unique innovator in biological pest control and I am excited to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer," said Mr. Vilas Boas. "AgBiTech has an unraveled portfolio of biological lep control products, highly valuable for large scale and small growers in a large number of crops and pests around the globe. With the Company's recent successes with new registrations, the established operations in our core markets, our scientific capabilities and the manufacturing competence center in Dallas, I am excited about leading the next phase of growth and expansion. I look forward to working closely with Peter and the rest of the AgBiTech team as we realize our vision to solve some of the most challenging pest control problems farmers are facing."

About Adriano Vilas Boas

Adriano Vilas Boas has over 20 years of experience in marketing, strategy & planning and commercial management. He has been with AgBiTech since 2018 after 10 years in leading commercial roles in the crop protection industry. He holds an MBA, BS in software engineering and has completed executive graduate programs in agriculture leadership.

About AgBiTech

AgBiTech is a global leader in agriculture technology that helps create healthy food systems to sustain our families and our planet for the 21st century. The Company is a rapidly growing and transformative crop protection company focusing on science based biological insect protection against lepidopteran pests. The products are harnessing natural insect pathogens to control major pests and can be as effective as chemicals standalone or be used in combination with chemicals for highly effective integrated pest management (IPM). Farmers around the world in broad acre field and specialty crops are benefitting from reliable, sustainable and cost-effective tools to prevent crop loss, and the products are highly valuable within regenerative agricultural systems. AgBiTech was founded in Australia in 2002 and its operational headquarters were established in 2017 in Dallas Fort Worth, USA, with additional presence in Brazil, Africa and South Asia. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

