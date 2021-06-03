AGBT Precision Health Goes Hybrid for Sixth Annual Meeting

ST. LOUIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGBT, the not-for-profit convener of three of the world's preeminent life-sciences and biotech events, is delighted to announce its sixth annual Precision Health Meeting (September 9-11, 2021). Participants have the option to attend the meeting in person in at the Loews Coronado Resort on Coronado Island (San Diego), or virtually.

Speakers this year include Sir Rory Collins, Principal Investigator and Chief Executive of the UK Biobank; Joyce Tung, Vice President of Research at 23andMe; Josh Denny, CEO of the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program; and Stephen Kingsmore, President and CEO of Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine. (The full list of speakers can be found here.)

"AGBT Precision Health is the meeting of the year to connect and learn about the transformation of medicine by genome information. I hope to see you on beautiful Coronado Island!" said Dr. Kingsmore, who also serves on the AGBT Precision Health Scientific Organizing Committee.

Registration and Call for Abstracts for the 2021 AGBT Precision Health meeting is now open. On June 15, California will be lifting all of its COVID-19 restrictions.

"This meeting is renowned for highlighting innovative technologies and their impact in clinical diagnostics and therapeutic development," said Wendy Chung, Director of the Clinical Genetics Program at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center and Co-Chair of AGBT Precision Health. "We are excited to emerge from the global pandemic and once again gather, whether in-person or virtually."

The Precision Health Meeting offers the opportunity for leading luminaries and change-makers to share information about the latest technologies, implementation, and research breakthroughs. It brings together leaders of national healthcare systems, genomics institutes, international biobank initiatives, transformative diagnostic approaches, and hospital-based implementation and reimbursement.

For more information about the AGBT Precision Health Meeting, please visit www.agbt.org/events/precision-health/.

