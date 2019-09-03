AGC Cover Glass for Car-mounted Displays Used in New Lexus RX Series

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc., based in Tokyo, has announced that its cover glass for car-mounted displays is being used in Lexus' new RX series, just released for sale on August 29. AGC's product, comprising Dragontrail (TM), a type of chemically strengthened specialty glass enhanced with chemical treatment and processed by thin optical coating, decorative printing, etc., is used as protective surface glass for the RX's navigation display.

The new Lexus RX series is characterized by its interior that has fused fine quality and innovation as a luxury SUV. AGC's cover glass for car-mounted displays is used for their navigation displays, available in the screen size of 8 or 12.3 inches overseas (12.3 inches only in Japan). This cover glass is an ideal match for the high-quality interior given the quality feel of the glass itself, and also offers exceptional viewing clarity as well as other features demanded of display touchscreen glass, including antifouling treatment and wear resistance.

In 2013, AGC became the world's first company to establish a production system for car-mounted display cover glass that fully integrates every stage from raw glass to final processing, and put the product on sale that year. In 2017, the company also began manufacturing and offering curved glass in addition to the already available flat glass product.

In response to the increasing size and shape complexity of modern car displays, AGC not only ensures that its car-mounted display cover glass provides the level of safety expected from a vehicle interior material through AGC's unique design and evaluation process, but also employs proprietary coating and surface-printing technologies, covered by multiple patents, to play a key role in improving both viewing clarity and usability for displays.

Under its "AGC plus" management policy, the AGC Group has made a commitment to create products that add "safety," "security" and "comfort" for society and "new value and functionality" for customers. As a pioneer of car-mounted display cover glass, AGC is dedicated to pursuing technological innovations that allow it to continue providing products that add new value and exceed customers' expectations.

