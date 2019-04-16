AGCO & Sandhills Global Launch www.AGCOUsed.com, Connecting Used Equipment Available at AGCO Dealerships

LINCOLN, Neb., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, is launching a used equipment website, www.AGCOUsed.com, specifically devoted to used equipment available from AGCO dealerships. The new website is in partnership with Sandhills Global, the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, RentalYard, AuctionTime.com, and numerous others.

Created and hosted by TractorHouse, www.AGCOUsed.com features listings for used tractors, harvesting equipment, hay and forage equipment, application equipment, and seeding and tillage assets from dealerships across North America.

For AGCO, the website is a simple solution that connects AGCO buyers and sellers. "'Used' is one of the more commonly searched words on our corporate websites," notes Michael Milstead, senior manager of used equipment at AGCO. "This website provides a secure environment for customers to find genuine, used equipment from genuine AGCO dealers."

Listings automatically synchronize across TractorHouse.com, and on dealer websites hosted by Sandhills and its hosted service provider partners. When AGCO dealers list equipment on their website, the equipment automatically cross-posts to TractorHouse.com and AGCOused.com.

"The site was designed to be extremely user-friendly and efficient for customers to find their next piece of used AGCO equipment from an AGCO dealership," explains Jared Koch, corporate sales executive at Sandhills Global.

AGCO has long leveraged TractorHouse and Sandhills Global to market equipment online, in print, and in-store. Through cloud-based technology available from Sandhills, dealerships across the company's dealer group are able to seamlessly manage, process, and advertise used equipment listings across multiple media.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute data, connecting buyers and sellers in the construction, agriculture, aviation, and transportation industries worldwide. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

