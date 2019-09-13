Age Gap Relationship App Gaper Set to Exceed 1 Million Users

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It seems there may be more people looking for love outside of their own age group than society may think. As of this week, age gap love and relationship app, Gaper has hit 1,000,000 users since its launch in February 2019.

Gaper is an age gap dating and social networking app, specifically designed for older men dating younger women and older women dating younger men. Unlike Tinder and similar apps, there's no swiping involved. Rather, Gaper allows users to browse personal ads in their area and make connections before beginning more personal conversations via direct message.

The app has quickly gained popularity with straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual and even transgender people looking for relationships with someone significantly older or younger than themselves.

Currently, the gender ratio is sitting at about half female and half male with the majority of users situated in America, Britain, Canada, Australia.

Developers cite several reasons for the app's growing popularity, "Gaper provides simple functionality, has a quick registration and accurate matching. Users are mostly looking for serious relationships with people who share their views about age and Gaper is the best place to find them."

Using an app like Gaper means that both parties have similar expectations and are open to discussing their expectations for the future. Will they want a traditional family? Are they financially secure? Are they physically healthy? All of these factors can come in to play with an age gap relationship but, if they are discussed upfront, the risks can be mitigated.

Gaper regularly receives excited reviews from happy users who have found lasting love or genuine connections with an older or younger companion using the app.

"Don't be expecting something like Tinder or Bumble, because with this you find someone of true worth," said one user, "Lol thanks Gaper, for helping me find a meaningful connection! Now I be spending time with my girl, as we weeb it out on the weekends. Couples who play games together stay together."

Another user said, "I was not a fan of dating apps at all when I heard about Gaper but then after I downloaded it, I met so many wonderful people who were kind, passionate about their careers and studies and who really wanted to get to know you better and have a great conversation with you."

"By far the best dating app yet! Guys actually respond with complete sentences and not just one- or two-word phrases," enthused another user, "I've yet to deal with a guy that doesn't want to engage in the convo and somewhat seems like they want to know more about you than the inside of your pants. Highly recommend! Keep up the good work Gaper!"

If you're looking for a fulfilling age gap connection, the perfect partner could be just a click away with Gaper.

