Age of Learning Launches ReadingIQ™, an Expert-Curated Digital Library with Many Thousands of High-Quality Books for Children 12 and Under

Building on the success of ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy , Age of Learning has brought the same research-based, educator-led approach to the ReadingIQ digital library. ReadingIQ provides the best of children's literature, including Caldecott and Newbery award winners, National Geographic and National Geographic Kids books, the complete Boxcar Children series, Curious George, more than 1,000 exclusive titles, and thousands of additional high-quality fiction and nonfiction books from leading publishers.

The entire ReadingIQ library is easily searchable by topic and leveled with both the Guided Reading and Lexile® systems so that children can find titles that match their interests and reading ability. ReadingIQ also includes more than 1,000 professionally voiced titles to support engagement and comprehension for pre-readers and developing readers.

"We know parents want to help their kids become confident and successful readers, but many don't have the resources necessary to achieve this fundamental goal," said Doug Dohring, founder and CEO of Age of Learning. "ReadingIQ not only gives families and teachers access to thousands and thousands of world-class titles, it also helps them discover books that will engage, inspire, challenge, and educate."

As with ABCmouse, ReadingIQ is available at no cost to teachers for use in their classrooms, with the ability to assign an entire reading level of books to each student to read at home, completely free. Families who would like full home access to all of the ReadingIQ library can subscribe for less than $5 a month or $30 a year. (No subscription or payment is required for children to access teacher-assigned books at home.)

According to recent nationwide surveys of more than 1,000 preschool and elementary teachers and 1,000 parents of children 12 and under, sponsored by Age of Learning, lack of access to books is a major challenge for children's reading development. More than 8,000 elementary schools in the U.S. – 10% of schools – do not have a school library. Yet teachers report that students with access to both physical and digital libraries are significantly more likely to be reading above grade level than peers without such access.

Seven out of 10 teachers report that students would benefit greatly from more parental involvement in reading outside of school, but only one third of parents know their child's reading level. Moreover, 85% of teachers expect students to read between 15 minutes and one hour per day outside of school, but most students are reading less than the 15-minute daily minimum, and millions are not reading at all.

ReadingIQ was created to address these challenges by expanding access to high-quality, high-interest books; strengthening the school-home connection around reading; and encouraging consistent at-home reading. In addition to making entire reading levels of books available for students to read at home for free, ReadingIQ enables teachers to set daily reading challenges, parents to create profiles for up to three children, and parents and teachers to track students' reading progress.

"When kids master reading in elementary school, it sets them on a path to success for the rest of their lives, but only one third of fourth graders are proficient readers," said Dr. Rebecca Palacios, member of Age of Learning's Curriculum Board and the National Teachers Hall of Fame. "ReadingIQ is a game-changer for parents and teachers, giving all children a greater opportunity to become fluent and engaged readers."

ReadingIQ is available at www.ReadingIQ.com, or can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets through the Apple App Store or Google Play. To view Age of Learning's Reading Study, visit www.AgeofLearning.com/readingstudy.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Founded in 2007 and based in Los Angeles, the company blends educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity to Bring Learning to Life®. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy , is a research-validated, comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children in their homes, in more than 100,000 classrooms, and in thousands of public libraries. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

Media Contacts

Amanda Jones

ajones@methodcommunications.com

801.461.9777

Rebecca Friendly

Media@AofL.com

818.246.2223

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ageoflearning.com

