Age of Learning Recognized as 2019 Business of the Year by Glendale Latino Association

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glendale Latino Association announced that Age of Learning, Inc., a leading education technology innovator and creator of ABCmouse and ReadingIQ , has been named the 2019 Business of the Year.

The Association recognizes organizations and individuals who have positively impacted the Glendale community. It selected Age of Learning for the company's large, diverse team headquartered in Glendale and commitment to improving learning outcomes for millions of children nationwide in both English and Spanish. Through its Education Access Initiatives , Age of Learning provides its educational programs for free to teachers, public libraries, community centers, and public housing authorities across the country, including in Glendale.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Glendale Latino Association for making a positive impact in our community," said Dr. Rebecca A. Palacios, a member of Age of Learning's Curriculum Board and the National Teachers Hall of Fame. "We are committed to making high-quality education accessible to all children, and to supporting dual language learners. Recognition of this work by an important group in our community is very meaningful to us."

"Today, we have the privilege of honoring some of Glendale's top leaders," said Albert Hernandez, president of the Glendale Latino Association. "The Glendale Latino Association works day in and day out to raise funds to be awarded as scholarships for our high school seniors and transferring Glendale Community College students, yet we can't do it without community partners."

Also recognized at the event was Irene Bourdon from Adventist Health Glendale, who was named Woman of the Year. Bourdon worked her way up the ladder to be a leader in nonprofits, healthcare, and philanthropy. Dr. David Viar, Superintendent/President of Glendale Community College, was recognized as Man of the Year. Dr. Viar is a United States Army Veteran who served in Vietnam and devoted the next 40 years to education.

Age of Learning was founded to help children everywhere build a strong foundation for academic success. The company employs a diverse team of more than 600 professionals including nationally renowned educators, curriculum specialists, designers, artists, engineers, writers, producers, and more. The company's flagship product ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy is the leading and most comprehensive educational app and website for children ages 2–8, with thousands of activities in both English and Spanish encompassing all key academic subjects.

Age of Learning recently launched ReadingIQ ™, a world-class digital library with thousands of high-quality books in English and Spanish for children ages 12 and under. ReadingIQ is available at no cost to teachers for use in their classrooms and allows them to assign books to each student to read at home at no cost.

The Glendale Latino Association, formerly the Glendale Hispanic Business and Professional Organization, was formed in 1990 by a dedicated Latina professional, Isabel M. Ibarra. The organization promotes the awareness of Latino cultures by hosting special events and monthly networking mixers. At its annual business luncheon, outstanding leaders are honored for their contributions to the community and for their leadership in promoting the goals of the organization. Age of Learning was recognized at the association's annual awards luncheon at the Oakmont Country Club.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company blends educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity to bring learning to life. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a research-validated, comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children in their homes, in more than 100,000 classrooms, and in thousands of public libraries. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

