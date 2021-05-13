Age-related Hearing Loss Market Expected to Rise by a CAGR of 3.61% by 2026, Forecasts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Age-related Hearing Loss Market Forecast & Competitive Landscape ' report provides the current, forecast market, comprising Age-related Hearing Loss market trends and key competitors. The report also includes notable companies such as Advanced Bionics, Cochlear, MED-EL GmbH, Nurotron Biotechnology, Oticon Medical, Medtronic, Envoy Medical, Sonova, Audina Hearing Instruments, RION, Decibel Therapeutics, Frequency, Therapeutics, Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc., and others that are working in the Age-related Hearing Loss devices market.

Key Highlights of Age-related Hearing Loss Market report :

HiRes Ultra Cochlear Implant (Advanced Bionics), Cochlear™ Nucleus® system (Cochlear), and BONEBRIDGE (MED-EL), Ponto 4 (Oticon Medical), Esteem® osseointegrated active middle ear implant (AMEI) (Envoy Medical), Venus Cochlear implant system (Nurotron Biotechnology) are some of the Age-related Hearing Loss devices available in the market. Most of these available devices are FDA-approved and are CE marked.

and are some of the Age-related Hearing Loss devices available in the market. Most of these available devices are FDA-approved and are CE marked. Certain emerging devices/therapeutics in the Age-related Hearing Loss market comprise the Acclaim® Cochlear Implant (Envoy Medical), PIPE-505 (Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc.), DB-OTO (Decibel Therapeutics) and FX-322 (Frequency Therapeutics), among others.

and among others. On June 29, 2020 , Envoy Medical® Corporation announced that its fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.

, announced that its fully implanted was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. In March 2020 , Advanced Bionics announced a voluntary recall of the initial version of its HiRes Ultra and Ultra 3D cochlear implant devices due to a decrease in performance experienced by some recipients. The company developed several advances, comprising a new version of the device, to address the issue, and it received regulatory approval in the US and Europe for those improvements. It plans to submit the revisions to other regulatory agencies around the world.

, announced a voluntary recall of the initial version of its due to a decrease in performance experienced by some recipients. The company developed several advances, comprising a new version of the device, to address the issue, and it received regulatory approval in the US and for those improvements. It plans to submit the revisions to other regulatory agencies around the world. In 2020, the FDA approved US MED-EL's slim and lightweight RONDO 3 Audio Processor for the SYNCHRONY Cochlear Implant System.

slim and lightweight for the In December 2019 , Cochlear Limited, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Cochlear Osia 2 System.

Age-related Hearing Loss Overview

Age-related Hearing Loss (AHL), also known as presbycusis, is a progressive, irreversible and symmetrical bilateral neurosensory hearing loss ensuing from the degeneration of the cochlea, wherein the sound-induced vibrations are shown by the sensory hair cells into the electrical signals within the cochlear neurons that further aid in relaying information to the brain region.

Age-related Hearing Loss Epidemiology

The total eligible Age-related Hearing Loss patient population in the 7MM was 60,652,513 patients in 2018.

patients in 2018. The US accounted for 33.2% of total cases of age-related hearing loss in 2018.

Age-related Hearing Loss Market

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any drug-based therapy and Age-related Hearing Loss treatment mainly relies on hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone induction implants and middle ear implants.

The Age-related Hearing Loss market is estimated to surge due to advancements in healthcare technology, high healthcare expenditure, available reimbursement policies in developed countries, and the growing geriatric population globally are factors responsible for the growth of the Age-related Hearing Loss market size at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The Age-related Hearing Loss Market Forecast report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into it and acts as the source of guidance for taking calculated business decisions in the field of Age-related Hearing Loss by proffering a thorough overview of pathophysiology, several diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithm comprising detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies. Along with this, the report has a comprehensive review of the market including historical and forecasted market size in 7MM, by studying the trends shaping and driving the global Age-related Hearing Loss.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight's analysts after completely secondary and primary research into the Age-related Hearing Loss market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of notable companies and industry expert viewpoints and eligible patient pool for Age-related Hearing Loss.

Table of Contents

1 Age-related Hearing Loss Background and Overview 2 Age-related Hearing Loss Company Profiles 3 Age-related Hearing Loss Competitive Analysis 4 Age-related Hearing Loss Eligible Patient Pool Analysis in the 7MM (2018–2026) 5 Age-related Hearing Loss Market Analysis in the 7MM (2018–2026) § Total Market Size of Age-related Hearing Loss in the US § Total Market Size of Age-related Hearing Loss in Germany § Total Market Size of Age-related Hearing Loss in France § Total Market Size of Age-related Hearing Loss in Italy § Total Market Size of Age-related Hearing Loss in Spain § Total Market Size of Age-related Hearing Loss in the UK § Total Market Size of Age-related Hearing Loss in Japan 6 Age-related Hearing Loss Market Drivers and Market Barriers 7 Age-related Hearing Loss SWOT Analysis

