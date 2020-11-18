Age with Style and Grace

Protect Your Skin

Not only does your skin protect vital internal organs, it's an essential barrier to intruders like bacteria and other infection-causing microbes. The skin is also the body's greatest tool in managing hydration levels and providing critical cues to your nervous system about things like temperature and pain.

With such a big role in your overall health and well-being, the skin often shows the first signs of aging. Wrinkles and age spots are often indicators of a person's true age.

However, you can reduce the visible impacts of aging on the skin with daily care. Regularly moisturizing helps keep skin supple, and diligent sunscreen application year-around can protect your skin from damaging sun rays. Some compounds and nutrient plans can help nurture youthful skin.

It's also important to closely monitor your skin for changes, especially changes to moles or other spots that may be signs of skin cancer, which is generally treatable when caught and managed early. In addition, collagen peptides and a spermidine-rich diet can be key in ensuring healthy skin into your later years.

Maintain Clean and Healthy Cells

You may not realize it, but as each day passes, your body's cells age, die and accumulate toxic matter, which disrupts cellular function and causes a myriad of age-related diseases such as dementia and cardiovascular disease as well as decreases immune function. However, a compound naturally produced by the body and found in nature called spermidine can clean cells of toxic matter so they can operate with renewed youth and efficiency. Spermidine triggers a cellular renewal process called autophagy, which allows cells to shed layers of waste and regenerate instead of slowing down and dying off. As the body ages, natural levels of spermidine decline, cellular regeneration slows and signs of aging are accelerated.

Spermidine is a key to anti-aging and is believed to help reduce the onset of neurodegenerative and age-related diseases. You can boost spermidine levels by eating certain foods that are high in spermidine, like lentils, soybeans, mushrooms, aged cheese, pears, broccoli, peas and cauliflower.

However, few people eat enough spermidine-rich foods to maintain optimal levels in their later years. Taking a supplement like award-winning spermidineLIFE* can support cellular renewal and help cells stay young and healthy. The first and only clinically studied spermidine supplement in the world, it includes spermidine naturally extracted from European non-GMO wheat germ along with carefully selected vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

Manage Physical Health

As you grow older, your metabolism slows, making it easier to hold onto extra weight. Excess pounds are associated with numerous health risks, in addition to slowing you down overall. Maintain a more youthful body and mobility by consuming a well-rounded, nutritious, whole-food diet and committing to regular exercise, which can help not only banish extra calories but also keep your muscle tone strong, your balance steady and your posture straight.

Just as important as what you do to protect your health as you age is what you don't do. That means limiting alcohol, quitting smoking and avoiding the temptation to indulge in high-fat and sugary foods.

Support Mind Matters

Worry lines aren't just wrinkles that come with age; they can be a sign of persistent angst. From stress to lack of sleep to slips in memory, there are plenty of reasons to focus on your mental health as you advance in years.

Getting enough rest can play a big role in your physical health as well as your mental wellness. Too little sleep prevents your body from reenergizing itself fully and can affect your cognition and mood. Worry and stress can also cause you to feel your years. Information is key, and smart devices such as heart rate and sleep trackers can provide you with the necessary information to find what helps and what hurts healthy circadian rhythms and deep, regenerative sleep.

Growing forgetful as you age is also common to an extent, but memory problems can be exacerbated by stress, lack of sleep and other factors. You can also keep your mind sharp by playing games, doing puzzles, reading and maintaining an active and engaging social life with others. Even during this pandemic, phone and video calls can help engage your mental state through important social activity.

Find more ideas for navigating your later years with grace at spermidinelife.us.

Eat Away Your Age

This tasty recipe features three of the top 10 spermidine-rich foods: broccoli, mushrooms and aged cheese. It also keeps well, so you can prepare it for a casual brunch then reheat for an easy breakfast the next day.

Longevity Breakfast Bake

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 8

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound uncured, organic bacon

1 pound sliced, organic white mushrooms

1 pound organic broccoli

1/2 cup water

2 cups grated aged cheddar cheese

14 organic eggs

1-2 teaspoons garlic salt

fresh ground black pepper, to taste

In skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. While skillet is warming, chop bacon into small pieces. Cook bacon until crispy. Transfer bacon to plate covered with paper towel to absorb excess grease.

Drain most grease from skillet, reserving some to saute mushrooms.

Saute mushrooms until translucent. Cut broccoli into thick, bite-sized pieces; cover and microwave 4 minutes with water to soften.

Heat oven to 350 F.

Crack eggs and whisk until egg whites and yolks blend together in one consistent color. Season with garlic salt and pepper, to taste.

In bottom of baking pan or cast-iron skillet, spread broccoli and mushrooms evenly. Add crispy bacon bits and cheddar cheese. Pour eggs into pan and carefully stir until ingredients are evenly mixed.

Bake 40-45 minutes, or until top of casserole starts to brown.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Breakfast casserole)

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

