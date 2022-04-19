Ageless Biotech Engages Board of Director for United States MMA Federation as Principal Investigator for FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) Phase II Trial

SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ageless Biotech, Inc. Sheridan, WY, a biotech company created to bring Stem Cell-based Therapeutics to market, is proud to have Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Randa Bascharon as a Principal Investigator for Ageless Biotech's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for the treatment of Osteoarthritis of the Knee.

Proving Regenerative Medicine is the Future

CEO of Ageless Biotech, Vince Liguori stated, "We are so excited to have Dr. Randa Bascharon as our PI (Principal Investigator) for this trial that we believe will revolutionize the way treatment for Osteoarthritis is looked at before surgery is considered. Who better than a ringside Orthopedic Surgeon that can be seen on TV regularly at UFC, and Boxing events?" Dr. Bascharon is already an accepted Principal Investigator for another IND with WCG IRB. WCG IRB is considered the Rolls Royce and standard of human research protection, WCG IRB is a partner to more than 3,300 research institutions in the United States. These organizations range from small community hospitals and research sites to large academic medical centers and universities.

At the forefront of Regenerative Medicine, the Ageless Biotech IND utilizes minimally manipulated Adipose Derived Stem Cells without enzymes or other chemicals through a proprietary process of a well-known method referred to as Stromal Vascular Fraction (SVF) which creates a matrix of live human cells. Ageless Biotech plans to prove the Regenerative properties of the Ageless Biotech SVF Product before the end of this FDA Accepted Clinical Study while at the same time demonstrating the safety and minimal downtime for a patient. Ageless Biotech believes that millions of annual knee surgeries will be replaced with one simple knee injection. While we believe this technology will eventually be licensed to physicians for mass distribution, we are feverishly exploring "off the shelf" HLA Type Compliant options to compliment such therapies in the "not so distant" future.

"Dr. Bascharon is literally the best Orthopedic Physician in the business. Seriously, who better to work with the knees than a Doc who works with professional athletes. And just as important, she treats everyone as an equal. The doctor believes a young soccer player should get the same quality of care as the most famous fighter in the world or the best NBA player. She is just a special person," stated Jon Youngs BioXstem National Sales Director, and Ageless Biotech Board Member.

The Arthritis Foundation has described Osteoarthritis as a "chronic disease … with no cure." Over a decade ago in 2009 ABC News published, medical care for osteoarthritis patients in the United States costs $185.5 billion a year. 1

In just a short 4 years, from the 2009 Arthritis Foundation report the cost of OA in the USA doubled as published in 2013 by the CDC report that annual Osteoarthritis costs "were $303.5 billion or 1% of the 2013 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In fact, OA (Osteoarthritis) was the second most costly health condition treated at US hospitals in 2013." 2

