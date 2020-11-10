AGEM and GLI Donate $120,000 to the National Museum of the American Indian's new National Native American Veterans Memorial through their Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) and Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) committed $120,000 to the National Museum of the American Indian's new National Native American Veterans Memorial. The donation is part of the AGEM/GLI Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative, through which they collaborate to create a "lasting impact" inside the gaming industry and beyond.

The National Native American Veterans Memorial is part of the Smithsonian Museum collection. The museum is celebrating its opening with a virtual program tomorrow, November 11, and the event can be seen at AmericanIndian.si.edu.

Situated on the National Mall, a place that draws nearly 24 million visitors annually, the memorial will honor American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian veterans and symbolize the country's respect for Native Americans' service and patriotism.

"We are proud to contribute to this important, poignant, and lasting memorial that will be a permanent reminder on The National Mall of the commitment Native American veterans, their families, and governments have made to the United States. Per capita, for decades, Native Americans have had the highest percentage of representation in the military, 1.7 percent of total troops both enlisted and officer, even though overall they represent only 1.4 percent of the total U.S. population, a statistic which is a source of great pride to Tribal members and Tribal governments," said GLI President/CEO James R. Maida. "The National Museum of the American Indian does tremendous work bringing awareness to the non-Native community about the history and contributions of Native Americans. This Memorial represents yet another important contribution. GLI is honored to be a part of the National Native American Veterans Memorial representing respect and recognition to Native American veterans and their commitment to their Country."

"AGEM enthusiastically joins our philanthropic partner GLI and Tribal gaming interests across the country in supporting this important new addition to the National Mall for all the world to experience when they visit Washington," AGEM Executive Director Marcus Prater said. "All veterans who have served our country deserve proper recognition and this memorial celebrates the important role Native American veterans have played in defending our country and giving us the freedoms we enjoy today."

About the Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative

The Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative is a multi-year effort aimed at identifying worthy causes that will utilize direct contributions to flourish over the long term and provide a variety of assistance to multiple beneficiaries. The www.AGEMGLIimpact.org website is an ongoing source of information about this collective effort.

About the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly two million items and has tested equipment for more than 475 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI was named "Responsible Business of the Year" by Global Gaming Awards in 2019 for its social responsibility in charitable giving, diversity and inclusion, green initiatives, and responsible gaming support and education. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

