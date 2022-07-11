Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Ignite Visibility, Straight North, Titan Growth & More

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2022, By Service Type, Subscription, End Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agencies SEO services market is expected to grow from $41.97 billion in 2021 to $51.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The market is expected to reach $108.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the agencies SEO services market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The number of people using smartphones and internet services is increasing rapidly, especially in developing countries and this factor is expected to drive the market for agencies' SEO services during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the numbers of smartphone users in the world were 3.50 billion accounting for 45.12% of the world's population.

Moreover, the number of internet users in emerging countries such as India increased to 451 million and has the highest data usage per smartphone at 9.8GB (gigabyte) per month as of June 2019. The increased penetration of smartphones and internet services made access to video content and information easy and made it a requirement to optimize the search thereby positively impacting the agency SEO services market.



Many companies are hiring an in-house SEO team to cater to the unique needs of the organization and this is expected to hinder the growth of agencies' SEO services market. As the size of the organization grows, it is obligatory that the company create an in-house SEO team and streamline the process.

In-house SEO team ensures cost-saving, the faster turnaround time for campaigns and considers brand objective, data security, quality of resources as well. It also allows control of the control on the output. According to the In-house Agency Forum's (IHAF) productivity and the pandemic report, since 2019, in-house agencies have seen a 7% increase in overall growth.

In March 2019, the WPP agency announced that Walmart decided to take digital advertising in-house. Additionally, there are online SEO tools that help anyone to optimize the search, avoiding the need to consult a third-party search engine optimization services provider. The increase in in-house teams and availability of SEO online impact the growth of agencies' SEO services market negatively.



Companies operating in agencies SEO services market are using "Zero-Click Search Results" to increase their appearance in the search results and this is a major trend in the agency's SEO services market. Zero-Click Searches alludes to a search engine results page (SERP) which answers the query directly at the top so that the user doesn't need to do any further clicks to complete the search.

