Agency a la Carte Names Dina DeMarco Division President

"I'm so excited to bring my recruiting expertise to the world of creative jobs and thinking," said Dina DeMarco, Division President, Agency a la Carte. "The Agency a la Carte team has been a leader in the space for 25 years and I can't wait to continue its growth."

DeMarco specializes in finding innovation in talent acquisition and devising creative solutions, and she has thrived in placing top candidates in a variety of industries. During her tenure as the Director of Talent Acquisition at Hueman, DeMarco's team was a National Finalist for HRO Today's Recruitment Team of the Year. She also won HRO Today's Rising Star Award in 2018, an honor that recognized exceeding expectations and delivering excellence.

A historic year of growth for Agency a la Carte, 2019 marks its 25th year in business. To learn more about DeMarco and Agency a la Carte, visit agencyalacarte.com.

About Agency a la Carte

Agency a la Carte, a leading marketing, communications and digital staffing and recruitment firm, has been a leader in its space for 25 years. Based in Jacksonville Florida, Agency a la Carte serves clients in Northeast Florida, the Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Mid-Western U.S. The company specializes in marketing, communications and digital staffing and recruiting and has been named to the Jacksonville Business Journal's "Book of Lists"' Top Employment Agencies, Top Temporary Staffing Agencies and Top Women-Owned Businesses for multiple years.

SOURCE Agency a la Carte

Related Links

http://agencyalacarte.com

