Agency for STEAM Field Trips, Fantastic Tours & Travel, Shares 5 Benefits of Being Involved in STEAM Programs

COMMACK, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) education is growing in awareness throughout the academic community in the United States for the importance it has in education. Students are finding passion for and careers in these fields that they would not have discovered if it weren't for STEAM programs. Agency for STEAM field trips, Fantastic Tours & Travel, shares five benefits of being involved in STEAM programs.

Builds problem-solving and creativity skills. STEAM challenges students to use their critical thinking skills to solve problems, while also encouraging them to be creative in the solutions they come up with. The balance of creativity and problem-solving skills ensures that there is no challenge a student can't overcome. Encourages students to try new things. A lot of STEAM programs require risk-taking and experimentation. After all, many of the technological advancements our society has seen in the past few decades would not be possible without experimentation. When students are encouraged to try new things, they might find a passion, a future career, or a talent they didn't know they had. Builds teamwork, cooperation, and leadership skills. STEAM programs require students to work together to solve common challenges, often through multiple different channels. This is excellent practice for real-world situations that students will encounter in the workplace. It also helps students determine their leadership and teamwork style, growing in confidence along the way. Encourages the application of knowledge. STEAM not only focuses on the "what," but also the "how." Students can learn what types of tools and skills they need to solve a challenge, and how to apply those tools and skills to future challenges. Helps students adapt to new things. The world is changing at a rapid pace. Students need to be able to take what they know from experience and apply it to and unprecedented tasks. Being able to adapt to any situation is a great life skill that many students will find themselves needing in the future.

As you can see, STEAM programs are essential to not only developing students' intellects, but in shaping them into all-around successful individuals. Encouraging a love of STEAM in the classroom and in student travel not only shapes the future for one student, it can truly impact the world through their contributions.

About Fantastic Tours & Travel

Fantastic Tours & Travel is a national tour company creating customized tour experiences for schools across America. Founded in 1984 and holding WBE certification, the Fantastic Tours team is experienced, passionate, and proud of their unique approach to educational travel. Their mission is to assist you in creating an enriching experience outside the classroom with travel, with a dedicated 24/7 client service approach.

SOURCE Fantastic Tours & Travel

