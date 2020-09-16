Agency Guacamole to Host Virtual Panel Highlighting Black Voices as the Beauty/Lifestyle Industries Evolve

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B.L.N.D., or Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity, announces the virtual version of its industry-shaking panel event to be held on Sept. 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. EDT. Registration is open via agencyguacamole.com/register .

The bi-coastal, award-winning event, which launched in 2018 in NYC and was recognized by the Public Relations Society of America's Los Angeles Chapter for its 2019 event in Los Angeles, aims to highlight industry perspectives around diversity and inclusion. The free event is produced by L.A.-based Agency Guacamole, whose clients include global leaders and indie darlings in beauty and lifestyle.

"The beauty industry is oftentimes at the forefront of discussions around diversity," says Bilal Kaiser, Founder and Principal of Agency Guacamole. "But not all beauty and lifestyle brands do enough—or even know where to start—when it comes to building inclusive teams at all levels and supporting voices from diverse communities. Our goal is to build a space for industry professionals to share and learn and ultimately walk away with actual next steps they can take to work the next day."

As an acknowledgment of the Black Lives Matter movement and to provide a space for Black industry professionals to share ideas and perspectives, this year's event theme is Showcasing Black Voices as the Industry Evolves.

This year's free-to-the-public virtual panel will be moderated by stand-up comedian, content creator and host of the Colored Couch Conversations podcast Jazmyn W , who has been entertaining her 300,000+ TikTok followers with humorous and insightful videos around awkward life moments, personal/professional relationships and microaggressions.

As part of the event's focus on showcasing Black voices in beauty and lifestyle, the panel will be comprised of:

Barbara Jacques , Founder of JACQ's Organics , a plant-based all-natural bath, body and skin care brand created for growing families. Barbara is passionate about sustainability, clean skincare and creating a more inclusive range of beauty products for women.

, Founder of , a plant-based all-natural bath, body and skin care brand created for growing families. Barbara is passionate about sustainability, clean skincare and creating a more inclusive range of beauty products for women. Saleam Singleton , Brooklyn -based men's skincare, beauty advocate and content creator, currently a contributing writer for Byrdie.com and its Byrdie Boy franchise. Saleam's goal is to contribute to the inclusion of Black men's voices in the beauty industry.

, -based men's skincare, beauty advocate and content creator, currently a contributing writer for and its franchise. Saleam's goal is to contribute to the inclusion of Black men's voices in the beauty industry. Sarissa Thrower , manager of digital creator and entertainment communications for Instagram and Facebook, whose experience spans 15 years of building, implementing and executing on strategic messaging campaigns for internationally known brands including L'Oreal, Disney and Warner Bros.

Agency Guacamole started the B.L.N.D. initiative in 2018 to broaden the industry and shape the future by making it more inclusive for people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, the disabled community and other underrepresented groups in the beauty and lifestyle space.

Past B.L.N.D. events have included panelists from top-tier companies including Kiehl's, Essence magazine, Redken, Alaffia and LORAC, along with leading influencers and content creators known worldwide.

Registration for this year's B.L.N.D. event is available at agencyguacamole.com/register , and in the days leading up to the panel Agency Guacamole will be giving away exclusive prize packs from beauty and lifestyle brands on its Instagram page at instagram.com/agencyguacamole.

ABOUT AGENCY GUACAMOLE:

Agency Guacamole is an award-winning social media, PR and events agency, dedicated to exceptional service and developing innovative, cross-platform experiences for leading beauty and lifestyle brands. From product launch campaigns, content initiatives. influencer partnerships and experiential activations, Team AG thrives on bringing each client's vision to life in ways that are unique yet fun.

Just as a delicious guacamole recipe brings together various ingredients to produce a wonderful final product, so does Agency Guacamole's approach to experiential, social and PR: connecting the dots, sharing meaningful stories and inspiring all stakeholders to deliver impactful, impressive and—of course—delicious results.

Join us as we change the world one chip at a time. Find out more at agencyguacamole.com or follow us @AgencyGuacamole .

Media contact: Monica Hyun, [email protected] // 310-878-2560

