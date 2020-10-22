Agency Ten22 Expands Marketing and PR Presence in Healthcare IT Industry

CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Ten22, an award-winning healthcare public relations and digital marketing services company, today announced the addition of three new health information technology clients during the past several months: CognitiveHealth Technologies, EyeTech Digital Systems and iPro Healthcare. Agency Ten22's growing client roster and industry presence is indicative of heightened demand for public relations and marketing services in the healthcare IT industry throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency's output of thought leadership, campaigns and digital content for their customers is also on the rise with an 82% increase in media placements during 2020. "The COVID-19 outbreak uncovered powerful new stories of healthcare technology in action, bolstering our PR strategy and media engagement in the healthcare trade, on broadcast media and with national outlets," says Beth Friedman, Agency Ten22 Founder and CEO.

The company's consistent growth reflects a strong position among healthcare IT public relations and marketing firms and a results-driven approach. "The firm's strong track record in healthcare is 100% attributable to a knowledgeable and dedicated team of creative professionals who continually contribute to Agency Ten22's success," adds Friedman.

The agency welcomes the following intelligent process automation, artificial intelligence (IA) and clinical communications companies to their client roster:

Cognitive Health Technologies provides a cloud-based intelligent process automation platform—iCan. The technology automates administrative tasks for hospitals and health systems to cut operational costs and improve performance outcomes.

EyeTech Digital Systems is the global leader in AI for eye tracking and tunable communication technologies. EyeTech supports thousands of worldwide users across medical, research, and augmentative and alternative communication channels.

iPro Healthcare provides technology innovations to improve communication between hospitals and referring physicians. Since 1998, iPro has helped healthcare providers manage costs, increase productivity, and drive sustainable growth and profitability.

About Agency Ten22

Agency Ten22 is a public relations, content management, social media and digital marketing firm focused exclusively on healthcare services and health information technology. Ten22's proven techniques deliver compelling messages, maximize exposure and strengthen market share for their clients. Founded in 2005, Agency Ten22 is the most respected media relations agency for small to medium-sized healthcare companies. Visit https://ten22pr.com/ or join us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Beth Friedman

Agency Ten22

Founder and CEO

678.956.9680

[email protected]

SOURCE Agency Ten22