agencyQ and Sitecore Bolster Department of Energy Office of Science Citizen Services with Personalized Website

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- agencyQ, an award-winning digital transformation and marketing agency, and Sitecore , the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the launch of a newly designed website for the United States Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science (SC) at https://science.osti.gov/. The integration of agencyQ's Find-it-First® (FiF®) and Sitecore® Experience Platform™ enabled DOE to improve customer experience (CX) through deep personalization and reduced search times.

The DOE Office of Science faced the daunting challenge of ensuring thousands of pieces of complex, scientific content, both structured and unstructured, are made available to the right end-users without exhausting staffing hours. To solve this, agencyQ leveraged the industry-leading Sitecore Experience Platform and agencyQ's FiF artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) solution to analyze and organize content and match NLP-derived concepts to specific personas for an adaptable and personalized experience.

"Our team was tasked with a challenge of ensuring that the correct content is delivered efficiently to the right customers without compromising time for migration and maintenance," said Sean Breen, CEO of agencyQ. "Combining the innovative personalization capabilities of Sitecore with our Find-it-First NLP solution created an environment for seamless, adaptive customer experiences."

FiF is integrated with Sitecore Experience Platform to provide the analytics necessary to determine how each end-user is interacting with each piece of content across various channels. FiF then takes this data and optimizes scientific and technical content for multiple different audiences including the scientific community, political stakeholders, educational institutions, the media and the general public.

Through the always-on personalization of Sitecore Experience Platform, agencyQ was able to implement FiF through a CX platform that gives control back to the customer with unparalleled ease of use. Additionally, the implementation also lessened the workload on department resources and provided a future-ready platform prepared to deliver an omnichannel experience with the help of automation and NLP.

"Sitecore's personalization and analytic capabilities combined with the automation of FiF is poised to transform the way DOE provides services to customers," said Clark Campbell, vice president of Public Sector at Sitecore. "The new platform provides improved functionality and enriched content areas to help the Office of Science make well-informed decisions about their data and better understand the impact of their grants."

FiF on the Sitecore Experience Platform is a finalist for the 2019 ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation awards. The winner will be announced on May 23, 2019 at Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown Hotel. For more information on the awards, please visit: https://www.actiac.org/igniting-innovation-2019-conference-and-awards

