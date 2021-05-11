Agent IQ Announces Integration with the Q2 Platform to Deliver Enhanced Digital Banking Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent IQ, Inc ., the leader in digital customer engagement for financial institutions, today announced their integration partnership with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. The integration partnership means that Agent IQ can now offer an integrated solution that embeds the Agent IQ platform into Q2's digital banking solution, enabling customers to select and engage directly with a banker.

"This is an exciting milestone for our two companies" said CRO Soren Bested. "What started out as a simple integration project for one of our clients, turned into an integration partnership that maximizes the digital banking experience."

More than 450 financial institutions use Q2's secure, cloud-based digital banking and lending solutions to transform the way they engage with their account holders and end users, making it possible for end users to transact and engage anytime, anywhere and on any device.

"Now with the integration into the Q2 Platform, financial institutions can offer both a self-serve and banker-assisted model through the same digital channel," continues Soren.

While transactional banking is in high demand, it also has its limits and often there are needs that require human advice and guidance. This is where Agent IQ's technology allows customers to connect directly with a banker and seamlessly engage through multiple digital channels like mobile, web, and video chat to get the personalized advice and service that they are looking for.

About Agent IQ, Inc.

Agent IQ empowers community banks and credit unions to deepen their customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction, and boost service efficiencies leading to an increase in profitability while reducing the cost of serving. The Agent IQ customer engagement platform provides a unique high-touch, high-tech, omni-channel experience that uses AI to support financial institutions in being more proactive with their customers and automating mundane tasks. For more information, visit www.agentiq.com .

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

