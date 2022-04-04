Agentis Air Selected by TechConnect as a Winner in Ninth Annual Smart Cities Startup Challenge

Energy-saving Responsive Tuning filtration technology to debut at Smart Cities Connect, April 5-6, 2022 Tweet this

Joseph Allen, associate professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health summed up the commercial IAQ problem in a recent Boston Globe article: "We've designed our buildings to bare minimum standards, not health-based standards," Allen said. "We use bare minimum filters that are designed to protect the equipment, not designed to protect the people." (From "How clean is the air in your school or workplace? Hint: Many places are lacking." The Boston Globe, March 29, 2022)

Patented Responsive Tuning technology allows in-duct systems to adjust to a range of filtration levels, from MERV 8 to MERV 15, responding in real time to the current air quality conditions and filtration needs. Developed by researchers at the University of Washington, APART technology keeps effectiveness high, without clogging, over the entire period between cartridge replacements, for fewer replacements and less maintenance compared to MERV and HEPA systems.

Responsive Tuning Pilot at the University of Washington

In a pilot study conducted at the University of Washington over six months, Responsive Tuning showed:

Filtration efficiency and power consumption can be responsively adjusted in real-time to a range of MERV levels, to fit current air quality levels

Up to 75% reduction in energy cost

Continuous, effective air purification with no performance drop off between media changes

High-capacity, long-life disposable cartridges reduce maintenance and cost

For more information:

Agentis Air APART technology and patents: https://agentisair.com.

CoMotion at the University of Washington https://comotion.uw.edu.

Smart Cities 22 Startup Challenge: https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/innovation_challenge.html

APART is a trademark of Agentis Air LLC

