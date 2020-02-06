Agenus Announces Investor Day on February 20, 2020

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of agents designed to activate immune response to cancers, today announced it will hold an Investor Day Thursday, February 20, 2020.

The Investor Day will present:

Clinical data from pre-planned interim analyses of balstilimab (anti-PD-1) and zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4);

Clinical data from a dose-escalation study of AGEN1181, a novel multi-functional T cell engager.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020



Time: 9:00 – 11:00AM



Location: New York, NY (by invitation only)



Event details: agenusbio.com

Presenters will include global experts in immune-oncology, Dr. Chuck Drake, Co-Director, Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Bradley Monk, M.D., FACS, FACOG, Co‐Director of GOG Partners, Arizona Oncology (US Oncology Network) and Professor, Gynecologic Oncology at University of Arizona, and Creighton University, Medical Director of US Oncology Research Gynecology program in Phoenix, Arizona.

The event will be webcast live an may be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Agenus website at www.agenusbio.com or by using the link below. A replay of the webcast, as well as a copy of the slide presentations that will be presented at the event, will be available on the Agenus website following the event.

Please note that in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. If you are interested in attending or for more information, please contact Regina Grebla, Agenus Investor Relations, at investorrelations@agenusbio.com.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans to release clinical data on balstilimab (anti-PD-1), zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) and AGEN1181 at an upcoming investor day. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

