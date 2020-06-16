Agenus Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of agents designed to activate immune response to cancers and infectious diseases, announces that it will host its 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting virtually due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19.

The annual meeting will begin at 5:00pm ET on June 16, 2020 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 4:30 p.m. ET

To participate in the virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Webcast: accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts or with this link www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2020

A replay will be available on the Company's website after the call and will remain available for one year.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

