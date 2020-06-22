Agenus Cell Therapy and Checkpoint Antibody Combinations Show Curative Preclinical Efficacy at AACR 2020

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that it will make a scientific presentation today on optimal anti-cancer combinations with Fc enhanced anti-CTLA-4, AGEN1181, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

"AGEN1181 is an Fc-engineered anti-CTLA-4 that has shown exciting clinical activity in an early phase 1 clinical trial, which was recently presented at ASCO," said Dr. Antoine Tanne, Lead Scientist, Agenus Immune Biology Team. "Today, at AACR, we report that combinations with AGEN1181 demonstrate curative responses in preclinical models resistant to anti-PD-1. These data illustrate the potential of combining allogeneic cell therapies with checkpoint antibodies, such as AGEN1181, to deliver curative benefit in difficult to treat settings."

Title: "Expanding the therapeutic potential of anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapy with innovative Fc engineering and rationale combinations for the treatment of solid tumors"

Presenter: Antoine J. Tanne. Ph.D

Abstract: 922 / 24

Session: Combination Immunotherapies 1

Date/Time: June 22, 2020, 9am-6pm

Presentations will be available for on-demand viewing online at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/sessions/@sessiontype=Virtual%20Symposium/1

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of combining allogeneic cell therapies with antibodies such as AGEN1181. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer Buell, PhD

781-674-4420

[email protected]

SOURCE Agenus Inc.

Related Links

http://www.agenusbio.com

