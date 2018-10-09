Agenus Presents Clinical Data on Its PD-1 & CTLA-4 at ESMO 2018

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies2, presented updated clinical data on its lead CTLA-4 and PD-1 programs today at the 2018 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, in Munich, Germany.

"We have initiated expanded clinical trials designed for potential approval of our proprietary PD-1 and CTLA-4 antibodies in second line cervical cancer," said Garo Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Agenus. "We are pursuing both monotherapy and combination trials as a dual track regulatory strategy with a planned BLA filing as early as 2020."

Data presented at ESMO is based on 76 patients treated with PD-1 (AGEN2034) as well as combination PD-1 and CTLA-4 (AGEN1884) regimens.

Agenus' anti-PD-1 (AGEN2034) and CTLA-4 (AGEN1884) reveal clinical activity across multiple solid tumors, including breast and gynecologic cancers such as cervical and ovarian.

Patients treated with AGEN2034 reveal a clinical benefit rate of 68% in evaluable patients with metastatic and/or locally advanced solid tumors, and in 3 of 7 evaluable patients with refractory cervical cancer.

Data from combination AGEN2034 plus AGEN1884 show similar trends; early clinical benefit observed in 7 of 16 evaluable patients with ovarian, breast, and soft tissue sarcoma, including a durable response in a patient with ovarian cancer.

Since the ESMO data cut-off, early evidence of clinical benefit was observed in patients with cervical cancer treated with combination AGEN2034 and AGEN1884. ESMO posters are available at http://agenusbio.com/technology/publications/

1Clinical benefit is defined as complete response, partial response and/or disease stabilization

2Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Agenus' clinical development plans and timelines, potential BLA filings and timelines and anticipated clinical benefit in future clinical trial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that preliminary results may not be indicative of final results or results of future clinical trials. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





