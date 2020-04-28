Agenus to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of agents designed to activate immune response to cancers, will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.

To access the live call, dial 1-844-492-3727 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5118 (International) and ask to be joined into the Agenus call. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the Company's website at http://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts or with this link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1556/34323.

A replay will be available on the Company's website approximately one hour after the call and will remain available until July 7, 2020.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Contact

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer Buell, PhD

781-674-4420

[email protected]

SOURCE Agenus Inc.