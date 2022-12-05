Aggregates market to grow by 4.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising investments in the construction sector will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggregates market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application, product, and region
To understand more about the aggregates market, request a sample report
The aggregates market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategies
- Analyze competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report
In 2017, the aggregates market was valued at USD 306.75 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 167.65 billion. The aggregates market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Technavio.
Aggregates market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Aggregates market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as focusing on developing new products, mining and quarries sites, market expansion, and extending their reach to new customers. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Adbri Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as concrete and cement.
- Anglo American plc - The company offers aggregates such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, asphalt, concrete and mortar, concrete products, lime, and cement.
- Boral Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as asphalt, sealing aggregates, rail ballast, and drainage aggregates.
Aggregates market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
- Rising investments in the construction sector
- Growing investments in railway infrastructure
- Increasing number of smart cities
Key challenges:
- Illegal mining activities
- Increasing prices of aggregates
- High energy costs
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this aggregates market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aggregates market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimate ion of the size of the aggregates market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the aggregates market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aggregates market vendors
Related reports:
- The ready mix cement market size in Saudi Arabia is estimated to grow by USD 2.47 billion with a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by product (transit mixed and shrink mixed), application (non-residential and residential), and type (volumetric mixer and in-transit mixer).
- The composite rebar market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.76 billion with a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and basalt fiber) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
|
Aggregates Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
170
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 108.88 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.68
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global aggregates market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global aggregates market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Road base and coverings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Road base and coverings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Crushed stone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Crushed stone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Sand and gravel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Sand and gravel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adbri Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Adbri Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Adbri Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Adbri Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Adbri Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Adbri Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Anglo American plc
- Exhibit 121: Anglo American plc - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Anglo American plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Anglo American plc - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Anglo American plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Anglo American plc - Segment focus
- 12.5 Boral Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Boral Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Boral Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Boral Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Boral Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Boral Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 CEMEX SAB de CV
- Exhibit 131: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 132: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news
- Exhibit 134: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus
- 12.7 China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 136: China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 CRH Plc
- Exhibit 140: CRH Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 141: CRH Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: CRH Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 143: CRH Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: CRH Plc - Segment focus
- 12.9 EUROCEMENT Group
- Exhibit 145: EUROCEMENT Group - Overview
- Exhibit 146: EUROCEMENT Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: EUROCEMENT Group - Key offerings
- 12.10 Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
- Exhibit 148: Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. - Key offerings
- 12.11 HeidelbergCement AG
- Exhibit 151: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview
- Exhibit 152: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: HeidelbergCement AG - Key news
- Exhibit 154: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus
- 12.12 Holcim Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: Holcim Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 LSR Group
- Exhibit 160: LSR Group - Overview
- Exhibit 161: LSR Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: LSR Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: LSR Group - Segment focus
- 12.14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.
- Exhibit 164: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Rogers Group Inc.
- Exhibit 168: Rogers Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Rogers Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Rogers Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Vicat SA
- Exhibit 171: Vicat SA - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Vicat SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: Vicat SA - Key offerings
- 12.17 Vulcan Materials Co.
- Exhibit 174: Vulcan Materials Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Vulcan Materials Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: Vulcan Materials Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 177: Vulcan Materials Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 183: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article